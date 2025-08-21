Boat capsizes in Maharashtra's Raigad, rescue operation underway

The fishing vessel, believed to be from Gujarat, was caught in the rough waters.

A boat near Uran in the Raigad district of Maharashtra met with an accident on Thursday. The fishing vessel, believed to be from Gujarat, was caught in the rough waters. The rescue operation is currently underway on a war footing. NCP leader Sunil Tatkare tweeted, "I have taken serious note of this incident and am in constant contact with the officials of the concerned department."

आज रायगड येथे समुद्रात एक बोट बुडाल्याची गंभीर घटना घडली आहे. या दुर्घटनेने संपूर्ण परिसरात खळबळ उडाली असून, बचाव व मदतकार्य युद्धपातळीवर सुरू आहे.



दुर्घटनेची माहिती मिळताच तात्काळ बचाव पथके घटनास्थळी रवाना झाली आहेत. मी या घटनेची गंभीर दखल घेतली असून, संबंधित विभागाच्या… — Sunil Tatkare (@SunilTatkare) August 21, 2025

This is a developing story. More details to come.

