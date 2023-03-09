Search icon
Board exam paper leak row: Mumbai crime branch arrests five, probe reveals shocking details

Mumbai crime branch has booked five people including the principal and two teachers over the class 12th maths paper leak.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 06:22 AM IST

Class 12 Board exam paper leak| Photo: Pixabay

The Mumbai crime branch has arrested five people over leaking the class 12 board exam paper. Among the detained are the principal of a junior college in Ahmednagar, two teachers, the owner’s daughter and a driver, concerning the HSC mathematics exam paper leak. 

After an initial investigation, police found that the arrested gang is responsible for other paper leaks at the exam centre. 

The accused are identified as Bhausaheb Amrute, 54, the principal of Matoshree Bhagubai Bhambare Agriculture and Science Junior College, Kiran Dighe, 28, a teacher at the junior college, Sachin Mahanor, 23, a physical training teacher, the college owner’s daughter Archana Bhambare, 23, and driver Vaibhav Tarte. 

Read: Woman caught smoking on Kolkata-Bengaluru IndiGo flight, arrested

An FIR was registered r the same at Shivaji Park police station on March 4 after a Class 12 student was caught copying in the maths paper at an examination centre in Dadar.  The student allegedly has a mobile phone and he revealed that he had received portions of the maths paper on his WhatsApp at 10.17 am, 43 minutes before the scheduled exam time.

