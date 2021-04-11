Board Exam cancel: Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE cancels Class 10 Board Exams 2021

The secondary (class 10) exam were scheduled to be held from April 15 to May 1, said Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE.

Amid rising coronavirus cases in Raipur and other parts of Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led government in the state on Sunday decided to cancel upcoming Class 10 Board Exams 2021.

The secondary (class 10) exam were scheduled to be held from April 15 to May 1, said Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE, adding that the decision has been take due to surge in coronavirus cases.

The CGBSE, however, has not mentioned any change in schedule for the senior secondary (class 12) exams which are scheduled to start on May 3 and end on 24. The CGBSE said that the new dates of Class 10 exams will be announced later.

In March, the Chhattisgarh government had promoted students of all classes, except class 10 and class 12. “All schools will be shut till further orders and all students, except of class 10th and 12th, will be given general promotion to the next class without holding examinations,” the order said.