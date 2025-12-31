FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Will BNP reset India-Bangladesh ties after Jaishankar meets Tarique Rahman at Khaleda Zia funeral?

Will BNP soften its anti-India rhetoric after S Jaishankar met Tarique Rahman in Dhaka during Khaleda Zia’s state funeral? Can India-BNP ties shift ahead of Bangladesh Election 2026?

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Dec 31, 2025, 07:34 PM IST

Will BNP reset India-Bangladesh ties after Jaishankar meets Tarique Rahman at Khaleda Zia funeral?
S Jaishankar with BNP leader Tarique Rahman.
Will the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) respond positively to India after Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar attended the funeral of Khaldea Zia Wednesday? Will it help reduce the anti-India rhetoric in the South Asian country? Will the BNP change its stance to New Delhi and work with India if it gets elected in the Bangladesh Election 2026? S. Jaishankar met Khaleda Zia's son Tarique Rahman, condoled her death, and handed over a condolence letter sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

S. Jaishankar's Dhaka visit

The first female prime minister of Bangladesh passed away on Tuesday after a prolonged illness. Senior member of the National Standing Committee of the BNP, Amir Khosru Mahmud Choudhury, also talked to Jaishankar. The BNP leader was buried with full state honour. She was laid to rest at Zia Udyan in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, beside the grave of her husband, former president Ziaur Rahman. Rahman was assassinated in an army coup in 1981.

Khaleda Zia's funeral diplomacy

Taking to X, Jaishankar wrote in a post on the social media platform, "On arrival in Dhaka, met with Mr Tarique Rahman, Acting Chairman of BNP and son of former PM of Bangladesh Begum Khaleda Zia. Handed over to him a personal letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi." He added, "Conveyed deepest condolences on behalf of the government and people of India. Expressed confidence that Begum Khaleda Zia’s vision and values will guide the development of our partnership."

Though it was a simple courtesy to attend the state funeral of the former prime minister, analysts believe India's outreach to the neighbouring country may help cement the ties between the two countries. Earlier, the prime minister condoled Khaldea's death and expressed his profound sadness. Recalling his meeting with her in Dhaka in 2015, he wrote in a social media post, "As the first woman Prime Minister of Bangladesh, her important contributions towards the development of Bangladesh, as well as India-Bangladesh relations, will always be remembered."

Tarique Rahman's India policy

Before his return to Bangladesh, Tarique Rahman indicated that maintain neutrality and an equidistance with India and Pakistan. Indicating a shift in the foreign policy of the BNP, Tarique Rahman earlier said that he would maintain an equidistance from India and Pakistan. Addressing a massive rally in May in the Nayapaltan area of capital Dhaka, he declared, "Not Dilli, Not Pindi, Bangladesh before everything." It is contrary to the policies adopted by Muhammad Yunus. Sheikh Hasina has always protected the Indian interests while maintaining a balance with China and keeping a distance from Pakistan. Rahman's policy may be viewed as a shift from the policy adopted by her mother, Khaleda Zia, who has always treated New Delhi as a whipping boy in her foreign policy.   

