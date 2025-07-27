BMW rams scooter in Noida, 5-year-old killed, two critical

The arrested accused have been identified as Yash Sharma and Abhishek Rawat, both students.

A 5-year-old girl died and others were injured after a high-end car hit a scooty in Sector 30 of Noida, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night. Noida Police have seized the BMW car.

The arrested accused have been identified as Yash Sharma and Abhishek Rawat, both students.

The condition of the two injured is critical, said the Noida Police.More details awaited.

(This is a developing story)

