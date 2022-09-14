BMW says no plans to set up manufacturing plant in Punjab, denies CM Bhagwant Mann's claim

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in Germany

A day after the Punjab government announced that BMW has agreed to set up its auto part manufacturing unit in the state, the German carmaker said it has no plans for setting up additional manufacturing operations in the state.

"BMW Group India has no plans for setting up additional manufacturing operations in Punjab," the statement said. On Tuesday, the Punjab government had said that efforts of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to get investments from Germany bore fruit and BMW "has agreed to set up its auto part manufacturing unit in state".

"The efforts of CM @BhagwantMann to rope in major investments from Germany bore fruit as leading auto giant @BMW agreed to set up its auto part manufacturing unit in state," Punjab government had said in a tweet.

The efforts of CM @BhagwantMann to rope in major investments from Germany bore fruit as leading auto giant @BMW agreed to set up its auto part manufacturing unit in state. CM showcased Punjab govt’s exemplary work to promote industry after which BMW agreed to set up unit in state pic.twitter.com/dzDVneQdRD — CMO Punjab (@CMOPb) September 13, 2022

Bhagwant Mann is on a visit to Germany to boost investments in Punjab. BMW Group said in a statement that with BMW, MINI and Motorrad, it has its "sight set firmly on the premium sector of the Indian automobile market".

READ | Chenab Bridge: Indian Railways shares stunning pictures of the world's highest rail bridge, check here

"Along with cars and motorcycles, BMW Group`s activities in India comprise of financial services for its premium clientele. BMW India and BMW India Financial Services are 100 per cent subsidiaries of the BMW Group and are headquartered in Gurgaon," the statement said.

It said BMW Group is firmly committed to its Indian operations with its manufacturing plant in Chennai, a parts warehouse in Pune, a training centre in Gurgaon NCR and a well-developed dealer network across major metropolitans of the country.