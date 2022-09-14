Search icon
BMW says no plans to set up manufacturing plant in Punjab, denies CM Bhagwant Mann's claim

Punjab govt had earlier said that efforts of CM Mann to get investments from Germany bore fruit as BMW has agreed to set up its plant in the state.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 09:13 PM IST

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in Germany

A day after the Punjab government announced that BMW has agreed to set up its auto part manufacturing unit in the state, the German carmaker said it has no plans for setting up additional manufacturing operations in the state.

"BMW Group India has no plans for setting up additional manufacturing operations in Punjab," the statement said. On Tuesday, the Punjab government had said that efforts of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to get investments from Germany bore fruit and BMW "has agreed to set up its auto part manufacturing unit in state".

"The efforts of CM @BhagwantMann to rope in major investments from Germany bore fruit as leading auto giant @BMW agreed to set up its auto part manufacturing unit in state," Punjab government had said in a tweet.

Bhagwant Mann is on a visit to Germany to boost investments in Punjab. BMW Group said in a statement that with BMW, MINI and Motorrad, it has its "sight set firmly on the premium sector of the Indian automobile market".

"Along with cars and motorcycles, BMW Group`s activities in India comprise of financial services for its premium clientele. BMW India and BMW India Financial Services are 100 per cent subsidiaries of the BMW Group and are headquartered in Gurgaon," the statement said.

It said BMW Group is firmly committed to its Indian operations with its manufacturing plant in Chennai, a parts warehouse in Pune, a training centre in Gurgaon NCR and a well-developed dealer network across major metropolitans of the country.

 

