BMC's hand of help to flood-ravaged districts in Maharashtra

A team of doctors from the BMC's public health department, stationed at the flood-ravaged Sangli and Kolhapur districts, are working round the clock to help flood victims.

As per the doctors, though there have been no reports of an epidemic, cases of viral fever, gastroenteritis and other monsoon-related diseases are on rise.

"Usually people are diagonised with leptospirosis weeks after they come in contact with murky water. Thus, we are giving preventive treatment to villagers staying in camps, " said Dr Santosh Revankar, joint executive health officer of BMC's public health department.

Other essential medicines such as insulin and medications for hypertension and monsoon illness are being provided.

"Stocks of medicines for different chronic illnesses have also been dispatched by various authorities. Patients are being treated based on their medical history," added Dr Revankar, who is in Shirol taluka, Kolhapur. The BMC team in Shirol is giving attending 68 villages in the taluka.

Earlier there was a shortfall of medicines, but not anymore. While local public health centers have a few stocks of medicines, additional stocks have been supplied by BMC with the help of KEM and JJ Hospital.

With snakes entering residential areas due to floods, a large supply of vaccine against snakebite has also been provided. Around 12 thousand vaccines have been supplied in Kolhapur and 5,000 in Sangli.