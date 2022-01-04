BMC issues fresh COVID-19 guidelines for housing societies, read details

In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday issues fresh guidelines for sealing of containment zones. The new guidelines will come into effect from Tuesday across Mumbai.

The new BMC guidelines state that if more than 20% of the occupied number of flats in the building or wing has COVID-19 patients, then the whole building or a wing of the building complex or a society will be sealed.

Besides this, the Municipal corporation also issued guidelines for residents of the sealed areas. It said that the patient and contacts shall have to strictly follow the current guidelines of home isolation and hygiene etiquettes while in home quarantine.

BMC's new guidelines at a glance

Patient shall be isolated for at least 10 days from onset of symptoms/testing (in case of asymptomatic)

The patient should have no fever for continuous three days before coming out of isolation.

High risk contacts shall be home quarantined for seven days, as per new BMC guidelines.

Testing on 5th to 7th day or immediately if symptomatic and further protocols to be followed based on test results.

Building managing committees to ensure supplies of food, medicines and essentials to the families in quarantine.

Cooperation to Medical Officers of Health/ Ward War Room staff to implement COVID protocols and containment guidelines.

De-sealing decision of the building/ wing could be taken at the respective ward level.

In case of any symptoms/ queries, residents are required to call the ward war room for any information or assistance.