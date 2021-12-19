BMC imposes fresh COVID-19 curbs in Mumbai amid rising Omicron cases- Check guidelines here

Amid rising Omicron fears across the country, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday has issued a fresh set of COVID-19 curbs for Mumbai to avoid public gatherings and functions during the Christmas and New Year period.

These new guidelines have been issued as Maharashtra has become the state with the highest number of Omicron cases across the country. The BMC has further said that strict action will be taken against the violators of the new guidelines.

The people of Mumbai have been asked to avoid crowded places such as hotels, restaurants, cinemas, malls, and other areas during the upcoming festive periods. Squads will be deployed to make sure that all those in public areas and wedding functions are adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines strictly.

BMC Chief IS Chahal has said that the new COVID-19 variant is spreading rapidly across the state, and despite repeated appeals by the government, the COVID-19 guidelines are not being followed properly. As many as 40 cases of the Omicron variant have been recorded in Maharashtra till now.

BMC’s COVID-19 guidelines for Mumbai

Only 50 percent capacity will be allowed in gatherings in closed or confined spaces.

Only 25 percent capacity will be allowed in gatherings in open spaces.

Any gathering of over 1,000 people will require the prior permission of the Local Disaster Management Authority.

All people participating in gatherings are required to wear a mask and get vaccinated.

All celebrities or personalities having an influence over society must act responsibly.

Strict actions will be taken against those who flout the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the authorities.

The guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government on November 27 as well as Mumbai police notifications warning of action against violators under the IPC and Epidemic Diseases Act must be followed strictly by people.

The Omicron variant is spreading rapidly across the globe and people are concerned that the third wave of the pandemic will hit India. Till now, around 130 cases of the new COVID-19 variant have been recorded in the country.