BMC elections 2026: Fadnavis-led Mahayuti alliance makes BIG promises in manifesto; AI to track illegal Bangladeshis, 10000 new buses, and more

Ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, on Sunday launched the Mahayuti alliance's manifesto, making big promises for citizens of the city. They assured making Mumbai free from illegal Bangladeshis, a 50 per cent travel concession for women commuters travelling on BEST buses, a switch to electric vehicles, expansion of water transport services, and a significant boost to public transport by increasing the BEST bus fleet from 5,000 to 10,000 buses, and much more in the manifesto.



Mahayuti Alliance releases Manifesto



Addressing the gathering, Fadnavis stated that his government aims to identify and deport illegal Bangladeshis in Mumbai, claiming the highest number have already been deported. He added that an AI tool to track them will be ready in six months and promised the addition of 10,000 BEST buses to the city's roads, criticising previous leaders for failing on these issues. He said, "We'll free Mumbai from Bangladeshis. We've deported the highest so far. With AI, we'll identify and deport 100% Bangladeshis. The AI tool will be ready in six months. Soon, there will be 10,000 BEST buses on the roads. We'll identify and deport illegal Bangladeshis. Don't worry about those leaders who've failed," he said.



CM Fadnavis stated that if voted to power, they aim to ensure 100 per cent treatment of liquid waste before discharge into the sea and convert garbage into electricity. He also announced an investment of Rs 17,000 crore to improve water and air quality, reduce carbon emissions, and make Mumbai a sustainable city.





BMC Election 2026



The State Election Commission in Maharashtra has announced elections to 29 municipal corporations across the state, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Polling will be held on January 15, with counting scheduled for January 16.



On January 8, the 12 suspended Congress corporators from Maharashtra's Ambernath municipal council on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.BJP, in a rare move, entered into an alliance with Congress to gain control over the Ambernath municipal council to keep out its ally Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. Shiv Sena won the highest number of 27 seats, just four shy of a majority in the 60-member House. BJP, on the other hand, won 14 seats, Congress won 12, Ajit Pawar's NCP won 4 seats, and two seats went to independent candidates, prompting BJP to ally with Congress and Ajit Pawar's NCP.BJP also formed a similar alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM and several other parties in the Akot Municipal Council in Akola district.



Following the alliance, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut called out the BJP for "their double standards" of giving a slogan of "Congress-free India" and then allying with them to secure a majority in the Ambernath municipal council. He also criticised the BJP for being in alliance with Ajit Pawar's NCP, stating that Ajit Pawar does not believe in Veer Savarkar's ideology.



