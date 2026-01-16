BMC Election Results 2026 Shivsena UBT Winner List: Uddhav-Raj Thackeray's winning candidates; Hemangi Woralikar, Milind Vaidya, Geeta Bhandari lead charge

Sri Lanka or India? ICC to reveal final schedule for Bangladesh's T20 World Cup matches after BCB meeting
INDIA
For the 2026 civic polls, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS formed a strategic alliance to "reclaim their heritage" in Mumbai. The UBT-MNS alliance showed strong performance in core areas like Dadar, Mahim, and Worli. As per the latest update, here are Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena winning candidates.
In the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena alliance has managed to extend its lead as early trends show the BJP emerging as the single largest party with leads in 98 seats. With the BJP-SS alliance leading in 128 seats, Shiv Sena is leading in 30. However, the Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS-NCP(SP) alliance seems to have halted in its tracks for now, with leads in only 68 wards. While the UBT leads in the alliance with 59 seats, MNS has managed to stay ahead in 9, whereas NCP SP has not managed to secure a lead in any of the seats. Similarly, the NCP led by Ajit Pawar has also not managed to score a seat, sitting at a zero lead across the 227 wards in Mumbai, as reported by ANI.
The elections for Mumbai's Municipal Corporation were conducted after a gap of eight years, marking a significant civic exercise for Mumbai. The previous BMC elections were held in 2017, while the term of the last elected mayor, Kishori Pednekar, ended in March 2022. With the completion of the polls, Mumbai is set to get a new mayor after nearly four years.
(The list was last updated at 2:00 pm. Keep refreshing for fresh updates.)