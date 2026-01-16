FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BMC Election Results 2026 Shivsena UBT Winner List: Uddhav-Raj Thackeray's winning candidates; Hemangi Woralikar, Milind Vaidya, Geeta Bhandari lead charge

For the 2026 civic polls, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS formed a strategic alliance to "reclaim their heritage" in Mumbai. The UBT-MNS alliance showed strong performance in core areas like Dadar, Mahim, and Worli. As per the latest update, here are Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena winning candidates.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 16, 2026, 03:58 PM IST

BMC Election Results 2026 Shivsena UBT Winner List: Uddhav-Raj Thackeray's winning candidates; Hemangi Woralikar, Milind Vaidya, Geeta Bhandari lead charge
In the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena alliance has managed to extend its lead as early trends show the BJP emerging as the single largest party with leads in 98 seats. With the BJP-SS alliance leading in 128 seats, Shiv Sena is leading in 30. However, the Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS-NCP(SP) alliance seems to have halted in its tracks for now, with leads in only 68 wards. While the UBT leads in the alliance with 59 seats, MNS has managed to stay ahead in 9, whereas NCP SP has not managed to secure a lead in any of the seats. Similarly, the NCP led by Ajit Pawar has also not managed to score a seat, sitting at a zero lead across the 227 wards in Mumbai, as reported by ANI.

The elections for Mumbai's Municipal Corporation were conducted after a gap of eight years, marking a significant civic exercise for Mumbai. The previous BMC elections were held in 2017, while the term of the last elected mayor, Kishori Pednekar, ended in March 2022. With the completion of the polls, Mumbai is set to get a new mayor after nearly four years.

Shivsena UBT Winner List BMC Election 2026: Shivsena UBT Winner List BMC Election 2026:  For the 2026 civic polls, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS formed a strategic alliance to "reclaim their heritage" in Mumbai. The UBT-MNS alliance showed strong performance in core areas like Dadar, Mahim, and Worli. As per the latest update, here are Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena winning candidates.

  • Milind Vaidya (Shiv Sena UBT)- Ward 182. He is the seventh-time corporator, also the Ex-Mayor of Mumbai
  • Geeta Bhandari (UBT): Ward No 32: She previously served as a corporator for this ward after winning the 2017 BMC elections. 
  • Ramakant Rahate (Shiv Sena (UBT))- Ward 208: He is a veteran corporator who previously held this seat following the 2017 BMC elections.
  • ​Hemangi Woralikar (Shiv Sena UBT)- Ward 193: The former Deputy Mayor of Mumbai successfully defended this seat, which has been a stronghold for the Shiv Sena for over 30 years.
  • Nishikant Shinde: Ward 194: Nishikant Shinde is the brother of Sunil Shinde, a Shiv Sena (UBT) Member of the Legislative Council (MLC).
  • Ayub Shaikh: Ward 124: Sakina Ayub Shaikh defeated the sitting Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) corporator in that ward.
  • Sonali Samir Save: Ward 83: Her win solidifies the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s presence in the K/East ward
  • T M Jagdish: Ward185: He defeated high-profile BJP candidate Ravi Raja, the former Leader of the Opposition in the BMC, who had recently switched from Congress to BJP.
  • Archana Shinde: Ward 186: She defeated her closest rival by 1,028 votes.
  •  






(The list was last updated at 2:00 pm. Keep refreshing for fresh updates.)

