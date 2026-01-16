FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeIndia

INDIA

BMC Election Results 2026 Full Winners List: BJP candidates secure wins on several seats, Congress' Asha Kale wins Dharavi ward 183

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections 2026 results are set to be announced today on January 16. Here is Mumbai BMC Election Results 2026 Full Winners List.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 16, 2026, 12:51 PM IST

BMC Election Results 2026 Full Winners List: BJP candidates secure wins on several seats, Congress' Asha Kale wins Dharavi ward 183
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections 2026 results are set to be announced today on January 16. A total of 1,700 candidates have contested on 227 wards across 23 centres in the city in the BMC elections. BMC is one of the most high-profile and richest municipal corporations in the country, with a budget of Rs 74400 crore for 2025-26. 

The counting of votes started at 10 am, and is being conducted in phased manner.

Full winners list

  1. Asha Kale (Congress)- Ward 183
  2. Milind Vaidya (Shiv Sena UBT)- Ward 182
  3. Tejashwi Ghosalkar (BJP)-  Ward 2
  4. Navnath Ban (BJP)- Ward 135
  5. Rekha Yadav (Shiv Sena)- Ward 1
  6. Shaila Lande (Shiv Sena)- Ward 163
  7. Varsha Tembwalkar (Shiv Sena) -Ward 51
  8. Nishikant Shinde (Shiv Sena (UBT))- Ward 194
  9. Rohidas Lokhande (BJP) Ward 207 
  10. Ramakant Rahate (Shiv Sena (UBT))- Ward 208 
  11. Hemangi Woralikar (Shiv Sena UBT)- Ward 193 
  12. Prakash Tawde (BJP)- Ward 19
  13. Deepak Tawde (BJP)- Ward  20
  14. Geeta Bhandari (UBT)- Ward 32
  15. Siddarth Sharma , BJP -Ward 36
  16. Vikram Rajput, BJP- Ward 50
  17. Meghna Kakade ( UBT)- Ward 60
  18. Krishna Parkar (BJP)- Ward 87
  19. Hetal Gala BJP- Ward 103 
  20. Neel kirit somaiya , BJP- Ward 107
  21. Sunil More,UBT- Ward 123
  22. Shakina Shaikh , UBT- Ward no 124
  23. Navnath Ban, BJP- Ward No 135
  24. Ashwini matekar (Shivsena)- Ward 156
  25. Asha Tavde, BJP- Ward no 157
  26. Ashraf Azmi , congress- Ward No 165
  27. Hemangi Vardikar- Ward 182
  28. Iram Siddiqui , others- Ward 201
  29. Anil Kokid,shivsena-nWard 204
  30. Rohidas Lokhande ,BJP - Ward 207
  31. Ajay Patil BJP- Ward 214
  32. Santosh Dhole BJP- Ward 215

(The list will be updated)

 

 

 

