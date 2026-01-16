BMC Election Results 2026 Full Winners List: BJP candidates secure wins on several seats, Congress' Asha Kale wins Dharavi ward 183

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections 2026 results are set to be announced today on January 16. Here is Mumbai BMC Election Results 2026 Full Winners List.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections 2026 results are set to be announced today on January 16. A total of 1,700 candidates have contested on 227 wards across 23 centres in the city in the BMC elections. BMC is one of the most high-profile and richest municipal corporations in the country, with a budget of Rs 74400 crore for 2025-26.

The counting of votes started at 10 am, and is being conducted in phased manner.

Full winners list

Asha Kale (Congress)- Ward 183 Milind Vaidya (Shiv Sena UBT)- Ward 182 Tejashwi Ghosalkar (BJP)- Ward 2 Navnath Ban (BJP)- Ward 135 Rekha Yadav (Shiv Sena)- Ward 1 Shaila Lande (Shiv Sena)- Ward 163 Varsha Tembwalkar (Shiv Sena) -Ward 51 Nishikant Shinde (Shiv Sena (UBT))- Ward 194 Rohidas Lokhande (BJP) Ward 207 Ramakant Rahate (Shiv Sena (UBT))- Ward 208 Hemangi Woralikar (Shiv Sena UBT)- Ward 193 Prakash Tawde (BJP)- Ward 19 Deepak Tawde (BJP)- Ward 20 Geeta Bhandari (UBT)- Ward 32 Siddarth Sharma , BJP -Ward 36 Vikram Rajput, BJP- Ward 50 Meghna Kakade ( UBT)- Ward 60 Krishna Parkar (BJP)- Ward 87 Hetal Gala BJP- Ward 103 Neel kirit somaiya , BJP- Ward 107 Sunil More,UBT- Ward 123 Shakina Shaikh , UBT- Ward no 124 Navnath Ban, BJP- Ward No 135 Ashwini matekar (Shivsena)- Ward 156 Asha Tavde, BJP- Ward no 157 Ashraf Azmi , congress- Ward No 165 Hemangi Vardikar- Ward 182 Iram Siddiqui , others- Ward 201 Anil Kokid,shivsena-nWard 204 Rohidas Lokhande ,BJP - Ward 207 Ajay Patil BJP- Ward 214 Santosh Dhole BJP- Ward 215





(The list will be updated)