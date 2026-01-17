BMC Election 2026 Result: Eknath Shinde's corporators in hotel, eyes mayor seat after big win, what next?

According to sources, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction is taking no chances, moving its 29 corporators to Taj Lands End, a luxurious Bandra hotel, for at least three days.

After Mahayuti's sweeping victory in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) elections, the Eknath-Shinde-led Shiv Sena has likely adopted resort politics as an effort to prevent poaching and ensure unity and maintain control over the post of BMC's mayor. In the latest development, the party has recently moved its elected corporators to a five-star hotel, said sources on Saturday.



Resort politics: Shinde moves corporators to a luxury hotel?

It is believed that Shinde's faction is under pressure from within to not compromise on the BMC's Mayor post, as corporators desire it to remain with the Sena. Shinde's camp is vying for a Sena corporator to take the prestigious post, citing the party's traditional hold on it. With the BJP needing Shinde's support to form the government, it in a strong bargaining position.

According to sources, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction is taking no chances, moving its 29 corporators to Taj Lands End, a luxurious Bandra hotel, for at least three days. The development comes hours after Uddhav Thackeray expressed his dream of installing a Shiv Sena (UBT) mayor in Mumbai, saying "if God is willing".



BMC election result: Shinde's Shiv Sena wins 29 seats, securing 5 per cent of the total vote share

According to official figures released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the BMC, the BJP won 89 seats, polling 11,79,273 votes, which accounts for 21.58 per cent of the total votes cast. Among all winning candidates, the BJP's vote share stands at 45.22 per cent, making it the single largest party in the civic body. Its alliance partner, the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), secured 29 seats with 2,73,326 votes, translating into 5.00 per cent of the total vote share. Together, the BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde) alliance emerged as the largest bloc in the BMC.On the other side, the Shiv Sena (UBT), contesting in alliance with the MNS, won 65 seats. The UBT-led Sena polled 7,17,736 votes, accounting for 13.13 per cent of the total votes cast. The MNS added 6 seats to the alliance tally, with 74,946 votes and a 1.37 per cent vote share. The Indian National Congress (INC) secured 24 seats, polling 2,42,646 votes, which represents 4.44 per cent of the total vote share.Among other parties, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) won 8 seats with 68,072 votes. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) secured 3 seats, the Samajwadi Party won 2 seats, and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) won 1 seat.

Overall, winning candidates from recognised political parties polled 26,07,612 votes, amounting to 47.72 per cent of the total votes cast. The total number of votes polled in the election stood at 54,64,412, while 11,677 voters opted for NOTA. The results reflect a fragmented but competitive civic mandate, with alliances playing a decisive role in shaping the final outcome of the BMC elections.



