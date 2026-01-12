BMC Election 2026: Raj Thackeray issues BIG warning to UP, Bihar migrants due to...: 'I will kick you...'

Radhika Merchant's airport style in luxury jumper, dual-toned denim jeans worth Rs...grabs attention; internet reacts
INDIA
Raj Thackeray, who recently allied with his cousin Uddhav Thackeray, emphasised the importance of preserving Marathi identity, while calling out migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar trying to impose Hindi in Maharashtra.
Ahead of the BMC election 2026, Raj Thackeray, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), issued a stark warning to migrants of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar against the Hindi imposition. The politician said he would 'kick' people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, while adding," if land and language are gone, they will be finished."
Thackeray warns UP, Bihar migrants ahead of BMC polls
Raj Thackeray, who recently allied with his cousin Uddhav Thackeray, emphasised the importance of preserving Marathi identity, while calling out migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar trying to impose Hindi in Maharashtra. "People from UP and Bihar should understand that Hindi is not your language. I don't hate the language... But if you try to impose it, I'll kick you. They're coming from all sides to Maharashtra and snatching away your share... If land and language are gone, you will be finished," Raj Thackeray was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Thackeray's statement comes ahead of the BMC polls, which he considers "the last election for the Marathi man". He urged Marathi speakers to unite, warning that losing land and language would mean losing their identity. "If you miss this opportunity today, you will be finished. Unite for Marathi and Maharashtra. "Today, this crisis has arrived at your doorstep... This is the last election for the Marathi man... If you miss this opportunity today, you will be finished. Unite for Marathi and Maharashtra. Mumbai was obtained through the sacrifices of so many people... What will we tell them?... The BLA (Booth Level Agents) appointed at 6 AM should be ready on election day... Be alert, be vigilant, don't be careless...If anyone comes to vote again, throw them out," Thackeray said.
Thackeray brothers reunite for BMC polls
The political reunion of the Thackeray brothers, who had been estranged for years, ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, has evoked strong reactions in the political sphere. Even as the ruling Mahayuti in Maharashtra dismisses the political relevance of the alliance between UBT Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), the Thackeray loyalists are describing the moment as "historic," hoping that Uddhav and Raj Thackeray joining hands would bring the ideology of "son of the soil" to the forefront again.
(With inputs from agencies)