FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Radhika Merchant's airport style in luxury jumper, dual-toned denim jeans worth Rs...grabs attention; internet reacts

What went wrong with PSLV-C62: Third-stage failure dooms ISRO’s 2026 debut mission

Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026: ICC likely to suggest THESE 2 venues to BCB, not Pakistan, Sri Lanka, name is...

Mukesh Ambani's plans of lithium-ion battery cell manufacture under its Rs 75000 crore 'New Energy' investment hits roadblock, here's why

Donald Trump's BIG move on Venezuela after Nicolas Maduro's capture, declares himself as...; makes push for Greenland 'takeover'

German Chancellor India visit LIVE: Friedrich Merz, PM Modi inaugurate International Kite Festival; India-Germany bilateral talks begins

Lohri 2026: Why is it celebrated on January 13? Shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance of this festival

Golden Globes 2026: Noah Wyle bags Best Actor, BEATS Gary Oldman, Mark Ruffalo, Diego Luna; Priyanka Chopra presents award to The Pitt star

Isro's PSLV-C62 mission fails, India's first space mission of 2026 suffers...; here's all you need to know

BMC Election 2026: Raj Thackeray issues BIG warning to UP, Bihar migrants due to...: 'I will kick you...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Radhika Merchant's airport style in luxury jumper, dual-toned denim jeans worth Rs...grabs attention; internet reacts

Radhika Merchant's airport style in luxury jumper, dual-toned denim jeans worth

What went wrong with PSLV-C62: Third-stage failure dooms ISRO’s 2026 debut mission

What went wrong with PSLV-C62:3rd-stage failure dooms ISRO’s 2026 debut mission

Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026: ICC likely to suggest THESE 2 venues to BCB, not Pakistan, Sri Lanka, name is...

Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026: ICC likely to suggest THESE 2 venues to BCB amid

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Golden Globe Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to BLACKPINK slay on Red Carpet, see viral pics

Golden Globe Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to BLACKPINK slay

Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fairytale white wedding pics

Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fa

Who was Prashant Tamang? Cop-turned-singer, Indian Idol 3 winner, will be seen in Battle of Galwan, died at 43 due to...

Who was Prashant Tamang? Indian Idol 3 winner dies at 43

HomeIndia

INDIA

BMC Election 2026: Raj Thackeray issues BIG warning to UP, Bihar migrants due to...: 'I will kick you...'

Raj Thackeray, who recently allied with his cousin Uddhav Thackeray, emphasised the importance of preserving Marathi identity, while calling out migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar trying to impose Hindi in Maharashtra.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 12, 2026, 11:38 AM IST

BMC Election 2026: Raj Thackeray issues BIG warning to UP, Bihar migrants due to...: 'I will kick you...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ahead of the BMC election 2026, Raj Thackeray, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), issued a stark warning to migrants of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar against the Hindi imposition. The politician said he would 'kick' people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, while adding," if land and language are gone, they will be finished."

Thackeray warns UP, Bihar migrants ahead of BMC polls

Raj Thackeray, who recently allied with his cousin Uddhav Thackeray, emphasised the importance of preserving Marathi identity, while calling out migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar trying to impose Hindi in Maharashtra. "People from UP and Bihar should understand that Hindi is not your language. I don't hate the language... But if you try to impose it, I'll kick you. They're coming from all sides to Maharashtra and snatching away your share... If land and language are gone, you will be finished," Raj Thackeray was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. 

Thackeray's statement comes ahead of the BMC polls, which he considers "the last election for the Marathi man". He urged Marathi speakers to unite, warning that losing land and language would mean losing their identity. "If you miss this opportunity today, you will be finished. Unite for Marathi and Maharashtra. "Today, this crisis has arrived at your doorstep... This is the last election for the Marathi man... If you miss this opportunity today, you will be finished. Unite for Marathi and Maharashtra. Mumbai was obtained through the sacrifices of so many people... What will we tell them?... The BLA (Booth Level Agents) appointed at 6 AM should be ready on election day... Be alert, be vigilant, don't be careless...If anyone comes to vote again, throw them out," Thackeray said. 

Thackeray brothers reunite for BMC polls

The political reunion of the Thackeray brothers, who had been estranged for years, ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, has evoked strong reactions in the political sphere. Even as the ruling Mahayuti in Maharashtra dismisses the political relevance of the alliance between UBT Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), the Thackeray loyalists are describing the moment as "historic," hoping that Uddhav and Raj Thackeray joining hands would bring the ideology of "son of the soil" to the forefront again.

(With inputs from agencies)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Radhika Merchant's airport style in luxury jumper, dual-toned denim jeans worth Rs...grabs attention; internet reacts
Radhika Merchant's airport style in luxury jumper, dual-toned denim jeans worth
What went wrong with PSLV-C62: Third-stage failure dooms ISRO’s 2026 debut mission
What went wrong with PSLV-C62:3rd-stage failure dooms ISRO’s 2026 debut mission
Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026: ICC likely to suggest THESE 2 venues to BCB, not Pakistan, Sri Lanka, name is...
Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026: ICC likely to suggest THESE 2 venues to BCB amid
Mukesh Ambani's plans of lithium-ion battery cell manufacture under its Rs 75000 crore 'New Energy' investment hits roadblock, here's why
Mukesh Ambani's plans of lithium-ion battery cell manufacture hits roadblock
Donald Trump's BIG move on Venezuela after Nicolas Maduro's capture, declares himself as...; makes push for Greenland 'takeover'
Donald Trump's BIG move on Venezuela after Nicolas Maduro's capture, declares
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Golden Globe Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to BLACKPINK slay on Red Carpet, see viral pics
Golden Globe Awards 2026: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to BLACKPINK slay
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fairytale white wedding pics
Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben finally say ‘I do’ in dreamy setting, look at couple's fa
Who was Prashant Tamang? Cop-turned-singer, Indian Idol 3 winner, will be seen in Battle of Galwan, died at 43 due to...
Who was Prashant Tamang? Indian Idol 3 winner dies at 43
Rahman Dakait’s lavish bungalow in Dhurandhar is 150-year-old heritage landmark in Amritsar, know its history, it is owned by...
Rahman Dakait’s lavish bungalow in Dhurandhar is 150-year-old heritage landmark
Missing Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha? 6 upcoming K-dramas of Kim Seon Ho - Shin Min Ah to watch in 2026
Missing Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha? 6 upcoming K-dramas of Kim Seon Ho - Shin Min Ah t
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement