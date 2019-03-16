BMC directs structural audit of 157 Mumbai bridges on 'most urgent' basis

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has directed one of their consultants to carry out inspections and review the structural audit report of 157 bridges in Mumbai on a 'most urgent' basis.

The structural audit is required to be completed within one month and submit the same with a detailed investigation.

The work is awarded to C V Kand Consultants Pvt Ltd which had carried out the inventory of 157 various types of Bridges, ROB, FOB, Flyover, Vehicular Subway in Zone-III, Zone-IV and Zone-VII.

BMC has observed that the inventory report of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Railway bridge had mentioned that the bridge was in good condition and this has happened due to 'careless investigation of the bridge structure'.

"The consultant is directed to do a re-inspection and detailed investigation of all 157 bridges and submit report and recommendation, if any within the prescribed period," read the BMC notice.

Earlier on Saturday, BMC had filed its preliminary report in the CSMT bridge collapse case, outlining that diligent structural audit could have avoided the tragedy, which claimed six lives.

BMC had also ordered the suspension of an executive engineer and an assistant engineer along with placing one working and two retired engineers under departmental enquiry.