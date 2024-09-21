BMC delays mosque demolition in Dharavi after massive protests, grants extension for…

The BMC postponed the demolition of an alleged illegal portion of a mosque in Dharavi, following protests.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has postponed its planned action to demolish an "illegal portion" of the Mahbuba-e-Subhani mosque in Dharavi, Mumbai. The demolition, originally scheduled for Saturday, September 21, has been delayed for at least eight days, giving the mosque authorities time to file a petition in court against the move.

Earlier in the day, a large group from the Muslim community gathered near the mosque to protest against the BMC's arrival to demolish the alleged illegal structure. The BMC officials reached the Dharavi area in the morning, accompanied by a heavy police presence to ensure law and order. Officers were stationed to manage the situation and maintain peace as the protestors voiced their concerns.

The BMC first stopped at the Dharavi police station for discussions. Later, the senior inspector of the police station visited the mosque and spoke with the protestors to explain the situation. Local Islamic scholars (Maulanas) appealed to the crowd to stay calm and peaceful. After further discussions, it was announced from the police station that the demolition would not take place on that day, and the BMC gave an additional eight days before any further action.

Meanwhile, political leaders, including Congress MP Milind Deora and Varsha Gaikwad, met with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. They requested him to intervene and halt the BMC's planned demolition. During their meeting, they discussed the law and order situation in Dharavi and asked the CM to issue directives to the BMC to reconsider their approach.

The mosque authorities plan to file a petition in court within the given time frame, seeking to prevent the demolition of the alleged illegal portion of the mosque.