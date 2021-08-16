BMC announces relaxations in Mumbai amid decline in COVID-19 cases: Check new updates

Amid a decline in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's capital Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday issued revised safety guidelines for the city. The BMC in a notification, allowed grounds, gardens, beaches, and seafronts in India's financial capital to open till 10 pm on all days.

The BMC asked people to follow COVID-19 regulations and also warned that actions will be taken if anyone violated the safety protocols.

The BMC's guidelines come a day after the Maharashtra government on Sunday ordered further relaxations in the state, and allowed people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to travel on local trains.

Uddhav Thackeray-led government also allowed essential services, and the Government, Semi-Government employees to travel by local trains, with or without fully vaccination. The Maharashtra government also allowed shopping malls, restaurants, shops, etc to remain open till 10 pm with 50 percent on all days. However, the government said that all staff in restaurants, shops, and malls should be fully vaccinated and people entering malls should also have completed 14 days after receiving the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Also read Maharashtra lockdown news: CM Uddhav Thackeray makes BIG statement amid threat of third wave

The relaxations come after curbs were implemented in the state the second wave of coronavirus was at its peak, wreaking havoc. The state government earlier in August eased restrictions in 25 districts of Maharashtra, where the COVID-19 positivity rate was low.