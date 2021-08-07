Bluetooth earphones explode, kills 15-year-old boy in Jaipur

As much as technology has made our lives easy, it can also prove to be extremely harmful at times. Recently, a young boy from Rajasthan lost his life after a Bluetooth earphone exploded while he was using it. The incident took place in Jaipur's Chomu village on August 6.

The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Nagar. The incident took place when he using the Bluetooth device which blasted while it was in his ear after which Nagar fell unconscious. Sadly, Nagar succumbed to his injuries while he underwent treatment at the Siddhi Vinayak Hospital.

According to Dr LN Rundla, Nagar most probably died due to a cardiac arrest. He said, "Probably this is the first such case in the country... The young man died possibly due to cardiac arrest." Both ears of Nagar were injured due to the blast.

Incidents like these have taken place in the past where smartphones have caught fire while charging or using them, some of them have even exploded in the owner's hand causing major injury. Not all but some models of smartphones of leading companies in India have been banned from air travel in certain airlines in order to maintain safety, order and not create panic amongst passengers.