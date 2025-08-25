Blue, Maroon, White, Orange... Why do Indian passports come in different colours? Know the significance behind each one

SC's BIG order on influencers for mocking people with disabilities amid Ranveer Allahbadia row
INDIA
Indian passports are issued in four distinct colours: Blue, White, Maroon, and Orange. Each colour holds its own significance, reflecting categories within the system. While most citizens hold the common version, others represent official, diplomatic, or specialised classifications.
Passports are more than just travel documents; they represent identity, privileges, and international status. In India, passports are issued in four colours: Blue, White, Maroon, and Orange. Each colour has a distinct significance, denoting the holder’s category and purpose of travel. Here’s a detailed look at what each colour means.
The Blue Passport is the most common and widely used in India. It is issued to ordinary citizens for international travel, whether for tourism, business, studies, or personal visits. The majority of Indian passport holders carry this variant.
The White Passport is issued to government officials and individuals representing India on official duty abroad. It signifies diplomatic responsibility and allows holders certain privileges, including smoother immigration clearance.
The Maroon Passport is reserved for Indian diplomats, top bureaucrats, and senior government officials. This type carries diplomatic immunity and international privileges as per global agreements, giving holders a higher level of access and protection during travel.
Orange passports are issued to Indian citizens who have Emigration Check Required (ECR) status. It usually includes those who have not met the minimum qualification of studies or who are going to work in certain countries. Those holding orange passports have to go through additional immigration checks before travelling abroad.
The colour of an Indian passport is not just about aesthetics; it reflects identity, status, and the purpose of travel. While Blue remains the most common, White and Maroon highlight official and diplomatic roles. The Orange Passport are issued to citizens who require additional immigration checks. Together, these passports symbolise India’s structured approach to global travel and representation.
