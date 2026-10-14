Blue Drum Murder Case: Why Meerut court consider it 'rarest of the rare'? Supreme Court lawyer explains | Exclusive

Why did the Meerut court award the death penalty to Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla? Supreme Court lawyer Azad Singh explains what made this case ‘rarest of the rare’.

The Meerut murder case involving Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla has drawn attention because of the brutal killing of Saurabh Rajput, who was a former Indian Merchant Navy officer. On October 14, 2025, a Meerut court sentenced both convicts to death, bringing the case into focus because of the severity of the crime and the attempts made to cover it. The verdict on Wednesday has captivated the attention of many as to how serious the crime was, serious enough to fall under the ‘rarest of the rare’ category, for which courts reserve capital punishment.

Why did Meerut court consider it a 'rarest of the rare' case?

In an exclusive talk with DNA India, Supreme Court lawyer Azad Singh explained why Muskan and Sahil were sentenced to death. He said that this murder case had shaken the entire society. Saurabh was murdered brutally in a heinous manner. To hide the murder, the accused had also committed barbarity with the victim's body. A full conspiracy was hatched so that the police would not get any evidence of this murder. Police also had to work very hard to solve this case, because the criminals had tried their best to destroy the evidence. Looking at the seriousness and gravity of the crime, the court has sentenced both convicts to death.

How does the Bachan Singh judgment define the death penalty criteria?

Supreme Court lawyer Azad Singh also said that the apex court in the 'Bachan Singh judgment' has fixed some criteria for the 'death penalty' regarding 'rarest of the rare'. In this judgement also, the same was made the basis. He said that the concept of giving the death penalty only in 'rarest of the rare' (most rarest cases) had emerged from the Supreme Court judgement of Bachan Singh vs State of Punjab. In this case also, the court considered it a 'rarest of the rare' case. Lawyer Azad Singh said that the convicts are only left with the option of going to the High Court, where they can demand to convert their punishment into life imprisonment.

What happens next?

Since the Meerut court has sentenced Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla to death, both convicts have the option of approaching the High Court to challenge the punishment. As Supreme Court lawyer Azad Singh informed us, they can now only seek to have their death penalty commuted to life imprisonment from the High Court, where the evidence, trial proceedings, and the sentence will be examined.