Blue drum murder case: Muskan, Sahil convicted; sentence to be announced in 15 days

A Meerut court has convicted Muskan and Sahil Shukla for the murder of Saurabh Rajput, whose dismembered body was found packed inside a drum, with the punishment to be announced after 15 days.

A court in Meerut on Wednesday convicted Muskan and her alleged lover, Sahil Shukla, in the murder of Saurabh Rajput. The court found the two accused guilty of killing Rajput and hiding his dismembered body inside a drum.

District Judge Arvind Mishra said such an act had “no place in a civilised society”. The court will announce the punishment at the next hearing, which is expected to take place after 15 days.

How Saurabh Rajput was murdered

According to the prosecution, Muskan and Sahil killed Rajput on March 3, 2025. They allegedly cut his body into pieces and placed the remains inside a drum to hide the crime. The two accused were arrested around 15 days after the murder.

Trial continued for 126 hearings

The trial began in July 2025 in the district judge's court. Police submitted a chargesheet of around 1,000 pages, and the court recorded statements from more than 22 witnesses during 126 hearings.

The court reserved its judgment on September 19.

Muskan and Sahil were reportedly anxious before verdict

According to information provided ahead of the verdict, both accused were anxious in jail. Muskan had reportedly been praying for three days, while Sahil had stopped talking to fellow inmates and repeatedly asked jail staff about the court's decision.

Victim's family demands harshest punishment

Rajput's mother, Renu Devi, his brother and his aunt were present in court when the verdict was announced.

Before the judgment, Renu Devi had demanded the death penalty for both accused. She said the family had been making repeated trips to court for around one-and-a-half years and had attended hearings and given testimonies during the trial.

After the conviction, the family repeated its demand for the harshest possible punishment. The upcoming sentencing hearing will decide what punishment Muskan and Sahil receive.