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Blue Drum Murder Case: Muskan, boyfriend Sahil Shukla get death penalty for Saurabh Rajput’s Murder

In a major development in the brutal Blue Drum murder case, Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla have been sentenced to death for the gruesome killing of Saurabh Rajput

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 14, 2026, 04:45 PM IST

Blue Drum Murder Case: Muskan, boyfriend Sahil Shukla get death penalty for Saurabh Rajput’s Murder
Muskan, Sahil sentenced to death in Blue Drum murder case. (Screengrab from viral clip)
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In a major development in the brutal Blue Drum murder case, Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla have been sentenced to death for the gruesome killing of Saurabh Rajput. A Meerut court sentenced Muskan and her boyfriend Sahil to death for murdering her husband and stuffing his dismembered body into a blue drum. District Judge Arvind Kumar pronounced the sentence after nearly one and a half years. Both appeared via video conferencing from jail and remained silent during the hearing. The court examined 22 witnesses, including sellers of the drum, knife, and medicines.

Earlier today, Saurabh's mother, while speaking to IANS, demanded a death sentence for Muskan and Sahil and said, ''We want them to be sentenced to death. If there is any punishment harsher than the death penalty, they should be given that.''

While speaking to the media, advocate Krishan Kumar Dubey said, ''he court has also imposed fines of Rs 50,000 under Section 302 and Rs 20,000 under Section 238A. This (judgement) has set a precedent, and it should have. The court has respected the sentiments of the public and everyone connected with the case. It is a very good judgment.''

What was the Blue Drum murder case?

The infamous blue drum murder case in Meerut came to light in March last year when the dismembered body of Saurabh Rajput was found concealed inside a blue plastic drum sealed with cement at his rented house in the Brahmpuri area.

How did the trial unfold?

The trial lasted nearly 13 months with 126 hearings and testimony from more than 22 prosecution witnesses. On September 30, 2026, District and Sessions Judge Arvind Kumar Mishra convicted Muskan and her lover Sahil for the murder of the former Merchant Navy officer, along with criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence.

What happens next?

The death sentence awarded to Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla is not necessarily the final stage of the legal proceedings. As per the law, a death sentence passed by a Sessions Court must be confirmed by the High Court before it can be carried out.

Now, the case will move to the High Court for confirmation, where evidences, trial proceedings and the sentence will be examined.

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