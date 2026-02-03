FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

'Blot on democracy': Rahul Gandhi writes to Lok Sabha Speaker Birla over parliament speech row

For a second straight day, Gandhi was prevented from speaking as he attempted to read out excerpts from an unpublished book written by former Indian Army chief General MM Naravane. He had sought to raise questions about the central government's handling of the 2020 India-China military standoff.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Feb 03, 2026, 11:51 PM IST

'Blot on democracy': Rahul Gandhi writes to Lok Sabha Speaker Birla over parliament speech row
Rahul Gandhi, former Congress chief and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, saying he was deliberately stopped from speaking in response to the President's address. Gandhi, the leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha (LoP), described the incident as a "blot on democracy." For a second straight day, Gandhi was prevented from speaking as he attempted to read out excerpts from an unpublished book written by former Indian Army chief General MM Naravane. The LoP had sought to raise questions about the central government's handling of the 2020 India-China military standoff in Ladakh.

In his letter, Gandhi wrote: "Preventing me from speaking in the Lok Sabha today...gives rise to a serious concern that there is a deliberate attempt to prevent me, in my capacity as the Leader of the Opposition, from speaking on matters of national security." The 55-year-old leader added: "It is worth repeating that national security was a key part of the President's Address, which requires a discussion in Parliament." The ruckus in the Lok Sabha reached the point that the House had to be adjourned for the day and several Congress MPs were suspended for the remainder of the Budget Session, which had begun a few days ago.

Gandhi further wrote: "Hon'ble Speaker, as the impartial custodian of the House, it is your Constitutional and Parliamentary responsibility to safeguard the rights of every Member, including those of the Opposition. The right of the Leader of the Opposition and of each Member to speak is integral to our democracy." The Congress leader separately told reporters that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "too afraid" to let him speak in the parliament about General Naravane's unpublished memoir and about the Epstein files.

