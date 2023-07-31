Bloodstained car, abandoned groceries: Curious case of missing Army soldier in Kashmir’s Kulgam

The details of the case of the missing Army jawan have now surfaced, making his disappearance appear more and more like an abduction.

The mysterious case of the missing Indian Army jawan has intensified even more, just as more clues from the case have been revealed by the locals and the police. The army soldier had been reported missing on Saturday, and there has been no hint regarding his whereabouts yet.

25-year-old Army jawan Javaid Ahmed Wani belongs to the Army’s 3 J&K Light Infantry and had been visiting his hometown, which is a small village called Asthal in Kashmir’s Kulgam. His disappearance has now triggered the suspicion that the army jawan was abducted by terrorists.

Wani, who had been visiting his family on Saturday, was on leave since June 29, and had plans to fly back to Ladakh on Sunday, rejoining his duty from Monday. He had asked his mother to prepare some dishes for his army colleagues, which he could take back to Ladakh.

The Army soldier had gone to the neighbouring Chawalgam village in his Alto car to buy some groceries and mutton for the house. He had left his home at 7:30 pm and at 8:00 pm, had contacted his family saying that he will be returning home in just 10 minutes.

However, at around 8:30 pm, the neighbours discovered his abandoned car on the road and decided to inform his family. When his family arrived at the spot, they saw that the car was unlocked and the groceries and mutton were still inside.

Wani’s father Muhammad Ayoub Wani said that there was a pair of slippers in the car, and some blood stains on the interior, signifying that there was a struggle. The family is suspecting that the army soldier has been abducted by terrorists, and has made a video urging for his safe return.

This comes just as there has been a series of abductions of Army personnel from Jammu and Kashmir, with one of the most highlighted cases being the abduction and murder of Army jawan Sameer Ahmad Malla, who was killed by Lashker-e-Taiba in 2022.

