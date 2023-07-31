Bloodstained car, abandoned groceries: Curious case of missing Army soldier in Kashmir’s Kulgam

Headlines

Monsoon rains update: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall today in Delhi, UP and other states, check forecast here

‘Reason why he is visiting so many countries…’: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav takes a dig at PM Modi

NEET UG Counselling 2023: From Karnataka to Maharashtra, check state-wise registration dates, MBBS seats

CBSE Supplementary Results 2023: Class 10, 12 compartment results expected this week

Kalki 2898 AD: Nag Ashwin using viewer reviews to rework Prabhas-starrer's VFX after Adipurush fiasco? Details inside

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

‘Reason why he is visiting so many countries…’: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav takes a dig at PM Modi

NEET UG Counselling 2023: From Karnataka to Maharashtra, check state-wise registration dates, MBBS seats

CBSE Supplementary Results 2023: Class 10, 12 compartment results expected this week

Meet the brides of Made In Heaven Season 2

10 surprising health benefits of rice water

Real names of Indian actors you didn't know

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Lalu Yadav warns PM Modi, assures I.N.D.I.A. alliance victory in Lok Sabha 2024

Pakistan Blast: At least 40 dead, dozens injured in deadly bomb blast at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Manipur Violence: I.N.D.I.A. alliance MPs meet governor; flag ‘pathetic condition’ of relief camps

Ibrahim Ali Khan goes shirtless post football match, flaunts six-pack abs; netizens call him '90s ka Saif Ali Khan'

OMG 2: CBFC suggests Akshay Kumar's Lord Shiva character to be changed? Here's what we know

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Wildcard Aashika Bhatia evicted within two week, Manisha Rani beats her by 70% votes

HomeIndia

India

Bloodstained car, abandoned groceries: Curious case of missing Army soldier in Kashmir’s Kulgam

The details of the case of the missing Army jawan have now surfaced, making his disappearance appear more and more like an abduction.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 07:13 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The mysterious case of the missing Indian Army jawan has intensified even more, just as more clues from the case have been revealed by the locals and the police. The army soldier had been reported missing on Saturday, and there has been no hint regarding his whereabouts yet.

25-year-old Army jawan Javaid Ahmed Wani belongs to the Army’s 3 J&K Light Infantry and had been visiting his hometown, which is a small village called Asthal in Kashmir’s Kulgam. His disappearance has now triggered the suspicion that the army jawan was abducted by terrorists.

Wani, who had been visiting his family on Saturday, was on leave since June 29, and had plans to fly back to Ladakh on Sunday, rejoining his duty from Monday. He had asked his mother to prepare some dishes for his army colleagues, which he could take back to Ladakh.

The Army soldier had gone to the neighbouring Chawalgam village in his Alto car to buy some groceries and mutton for the house. He had left his home at 7:30 pm and at 8:00 pm, had contacted his family saying that he will be returning home in just 10 minutes.

However, at around 8:30 pm, the neighbours discovered his abandoned car on the road and decided to inform his family. When his family arrived at the spot, they saw that the car was unlocked and the groceries and mutton were still inside.

Wani’s father Muhammad Ayoub Wani said that there was a pair of slippers in the car, and some blood stains on the interior, signifying that there was a struggle. The family is suspecting that the army soldier has been abducted by terrorists, and has made a video urging for his safe return.

This comes just as there has been a series of abductions of Army personnel from Jammu and Kashmir, with one of the most highlighted cases being the abduction and murder of Army jawan Sameer Ahmad Malla, who was killed by Lashker-e-Taiba in 2022.

READ | Pakistan suicide bomb blast: Death toll climbs to 44, over 200 injured after political rally becomes terror target

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mother of girl, who was paraded naked in Manipur, demands capital punishment for accused

YouTuber Armaan Malik's first wife Payal dances to 'Nachungi Dj Pe' in red-hot attire, netizens say 'kya hi kahne'

Opposition's INDIA alliance MPs to visit violence-hit Manipur today

Himachal Pradesh: Hotel association announces 50% discount after monsoon fury

Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files Unreported to release on this date, know when and where to watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE