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Blinkit ends fully free ambulance rides, introduces Rs 2,500 fee for non-emergency transfers

Blinkit Ambulance will charge Rs 2,500 for routine patient transfers to prevent emergency vehicles from being used for regular hospital visits, while keeping urgent medical rides free.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Nov 05, 2026, 05:16 PM IST

Blinkit ends fully free ambulance rides, introduces Rs 2,500 fee for non-emergency transfers
The company’s new pricing decision is aimed at reducing routine bookings while allowing it to continue providing free support during emergencies. (Credit: Twitter)
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    Blinkit Ambulance has announced a fee of Rs 2,500 for patients who use its vehicles for non-emergency journeys. The service will continue to offer free ambulance rides to people who need urgent medical help.

    Eternal founder Deepinder Goyal said the decision followed a rise in bookings for routine hospital visits, medical check-ups and transfers from hospitals to homes. The company found that many such journeys could have been made using regular private transport.

    The fee will be collected after the trip and will be broadly similar to the rates charged by private ambulance operators.

    Free service had handled 42,000 cases

    Goyal said Blinkit Ambulance had responded to nearly 42,000 cases over the past two years. Around 20,000 of these were emergency cases, and patients were not charged for the service.

    However, he said the growing number of routine bookings was putting pressure on the ambulance network. "With everything free, a growing share of bookings are for routine checkups, hospital visits and hospital-to-home transfers, trips that an Uber or private transport could have handled just as easily," Goyal said.

    Routine trips can affect emergency response

    Goyal explained that ambulances booked for non-emergency journeys remain occupied along with their trained paramedics. This could leave fewer vehicles available for patients facing medical emergencies.

    The company hopes the new charge will discourage people from using emergency ambulances for routine travel and help keep the fleet ready for urgent calls. The Rs 2,500 collected from these trips will go to the Eternal Foundation, which runs the ambulance service. The money will be used to support its expansion.

    Blinkit plans to expand paramedic training

    Goyal also identified the shortage of trained and compassionate paramedics as a major challenge in expanding ambulance services without affecting the quality of care. The company is increasing the capacity of its training academy to address this shortage. However, he said it would not lower training standards to speed up the process.

    10-minute ambulance service to reach more cities

    Blinkit aims to expand its 10-minute ambulance service to all major cities in India over the next two to four years. Goyal said the service had helped save lives and stressed that emergency vehicles must remain available for people who need immediate medical attention.

    The company’s new pricing decision is aimed at reducing routine bookings while allowing it to continue providing free support during emergencies.

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