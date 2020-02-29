Trending#

Donald Trump

CAA protests

Jamia

Ind vs NZ

Nirbhaya

  1. Home
  2. India


Bleeding youth asked by Delhi cops to sing national anthem in viral video dies

The mother of Faizan said he was kept in the police station for two days and was released on Wednesday.


Representational Image

Share

Written By

Edited By

Ahamad Fuwad

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Feb 29, 2020, 01:51 PM IST

One of the five men who were seen in a viral where they were being asked by cops to sing the national anthem as they bled on the ground has died, reports said on Friday. 

A family member of the man, identified as Faizan, said he was kept in the police station for two days without being provided any medical help and was released on Wednesday. 

The mother of Faizan said she brought him to the hospital on Wednesday night and he passed soon after. 

He was a resident of Kardampuri in Northeast district affected by the communal riots. 

In the video that had gone viral in the midst of the communal violence, five youth are seen lying on the ground while surrounded by several policemen as one records the incident on a mobile phone. They are being forced to sing the national anthem.  

The cops can also be heard hurling abuses and repeatedly uttering the word ‘Azadi’ while beating the men with batons. 

According to various reports, the video was shot on February 24, 2020 in Maujpur area just as violent clashes between two groups started. 

The police did not comment on the video. 