Bleeding youth asked by Delhi cops to sing national anthem in viral video dies

One of the five men who were seen in a viral where they were being asked by cops to sing the national anthem as they bled on the ground has died, reports said on Friday.

A family member of the man, identified as Faizan, said he was kept in the police station for two days without being provided any medical help and was released on Wednesday.

The mother of Faizan said she brought him to the hospital on Wednesday night and he passed soon after.

He was a resident of Kardampuri in Northeast district affected by the communal riots.

You remember the 5 boys who were lying injured on the road and were forced to sing the national anthem by mocking cops? This is the mother of one of them. Faizan. Faizan was kept in custody for two days without medical help and handed over to the mother on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/5Uji7KxTEg — Sania Ahmad (@SaniaAhmad1111) February 28, 2020

In the video that had gone viral in the midst of the communal violence, five youth are seen lying on the ground while surrounded by several policemen as one records the incident on a mobile phone. They are being forced to sing the national anthem.

When the protector turns perpetrator, where do we go?! Shame on @DelhiPolice for disrespecting the value of human life. Is this how the Delhi Police fulfills its Constitutional duty to show respect to our National Anthem? (Maujpur, 24 Feb)#ShameOnDelhiPolice #DelhiBurning pic.twitter.com/QVaxpfNyp5 — Shaheen Bagh Official (@Shaheenbaghoff1) February 25, 2020

The cops can also be heard hurling abuses and repeatedly uttering the word ‘Azadi’ while beating the men with batons.

According to various reports, the video was shot on February 24, 2020 in Maujpur area just as violent clashes between two groups started.

The police did not comment on the video.