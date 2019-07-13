Blaze erupts in private plastic company in Junagadh district

A massive fire broke out at a private plastic factory in Gujarat's Junagadh district. According to early reports, no casualty has been reported.

According to a media report, the name of the factory is Pragati Plastic Factory which is based in Besaan area of Junagadh district. The cause of the fire is said to be because of the short-circuit in the factory.

As many as two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and they have been to control the blaze.

So far no casualties have been reported but the company has incurred a loss of more than Rs 30 lakh.