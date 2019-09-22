Blast at illegal cracker unit kills 6 in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah

At least six people were killed while dozens were left injured after a blast at an illegal firecrackers factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah on Saturday.

The incident took place in Mirehachi town’s Takiya locality. Reports said the factory was being run out of a house owned by one Niresh Jatav.

The house in which the crackers were made has been severely damaged and some people are still said to be under the debris. Police sources said the licence for the manufacturing unit was in the name of one Munni Devi. At the time of the blast, at least 15-20 workers were present inside the factory.

Police and local administration have launched an operation to rescue people stuck under the debris.

District Magistrate Sukhlal Bharti and senior police officials are currently at the accident site.

“The injured were sent to a local hospital here out of which two people have died while others are being treated. We are investigating the matter further,” said Sanjay Kumar, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Etah.

The deceased have been identified as included Soni (35), Sheetal (16) Kusheena and Rajni. Their bodies were found several metres away from the blast site.