INDIA

Blackout in Bikaner, ban on drones, Pakistan tries to attack three places

Amid operation Sindoor and India's preparedness for any potential emergencies as Pakistan is continuosly violating ceasefire operations and even making drone attacks, blackout in various northern regions in Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir has taken place.Bikaner has also seeb blackout with the government putting a ban on drones. Pakistan has tried to attack three places,

