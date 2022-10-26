Blackmailed over private videos, honey-trapped: Cops reveal reason behind Lingayat seer’s suicide in Karnataka

Representational image

A suicide note was found after a Lingayat seer in Karnataka was found dead in his ashram in Karnataka’s Ramanagara, where it was suspected that he had hanged himself. The police have alleged that he was being tortured and blackmailed using his private videos.

The Lingayat seer of Kanchugal Bande Math, a 45-year-old man named Basavalinga Swamiji, was found hanging from a room’s window grill on Monday inside the ashram. The police have reportedly found a two-page-long suicide note along with his body.

In the suicide note recovered by the Karnataka police, the seer had reportedly alleged that he was being tortured after he was honey-trapped by a woman, and was now being blackmailed using his private videos, according to media reports.

The seer has reportedly named some people in his suicide note, accusing them of blackmailing and harassing him, and also attempting to assassinate his character. The cops have said that the Lingayat seer ended his life over the “blackmail”.

It has also been alleged that the prime accused in the case is another Lingayat seer, who was eyeing the position of Basavalinga Swamiji in the ashram. The police have said that apart from the seer, a group of 10-15 people are part of the conspiracy against him, including some politicians.

The police had further said that the private moments between Swamiji and a woman were recorded using the woman’s mobile phone, and he was being threatened that the videos will be released. Police said the seer was being blackmailed by the woman and several others using the “obscene videos”.

As per IANS reports, the deceased seer was honey-trapped by a woman and was being blackmailed by a group of people which ruined his reputation, and would ultimately remove him from his position at the ashram.

The police have said that a case of abetment to suicide has been registered and the investigations are still underway.

