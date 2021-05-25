Black fungus vs white fungus vs yellow fungus: Which is more dangerous and who is at risk?

Amid the rising cases of Black Fungus infection in several states of India, a case of deadly Yellow Fungus infection has been reported from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. According to experts, Yellow Fungus is more dangerous than both Black Fungus and White Fungus. The infected patient is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ghaziabad.

Few days ago, four cases of white fungus were reported in Patna, Bihar. White fungus is also more dangerous than black fungus and cause serious problems if left untreated.

Black fungus was recently announced as an epidemic by 29 states in India.

Know the differences between black fungus, white fungus and yellow fungus

Black fungus

Black fungus or Mucormycosis can affect the face, nose, eye orbit and even brain. In some cases, it can cause loss of vision too. It can also spread to the lungs.

White fungus

White fungus is more dangerous than black fungus because it affects the lungs badly and can also cause damage to other body parts. White fungus can become lethal and may impact brain, respiratory system, digestive tract.

Yellow fungus

According to experts, yellow fungus, which normally affects reptiles, is more dangerous than white and black fungus. If left treated, the yellow fungus infection can cause death too.Yellow fungus infection is mainly caused by bad hygiene. It is very important to clean out the enclosure around your home and keep it as clean as possible. Remove old foods and fecal matter as soon as possible to help prevent the growth of bacteria and fungus.

Black fungus: Who is at risk?

According to doctors, COVID-19 patients, diabetics and people on long use of steroids are more at risk of getting infected with black fungus. Some experts claim the the prolonged ICU stay can also increase the risk of black fungus.

White Fungus: Who is at risk?

People with low immunity are more at risk of getting infected with whie fungus. Unsanitary environments containing the moulds make people prone to catching this fungal infection. The disease is not contagious but another immunocompromised person can be at risk, since these can be inhaled by a patient. Even diabetics, people suffering from cancer and those on long steroids treatment are more at risk of catching white fungus.

Yellow fungus: Who is at risk?

Though it is still not known that who are more at risk of White Fungus but some experts said that those who have weak immunity should remain on alert and contact a doctor if they notice any symptoms. The people with diabetes, cancer and other co-morbidities should also remain on alert and do not ignore the symptoms of white fungus infection.

Symptoms of black fungus

Black fungus is causing serious problems for people recovering from COVID. Black fungus can cause discolouration over nose, blurred vision, one-sided facial pain, toothache, chest pain and breathlessness.

Symptoms of white fungus

The symptoms of white fungus are quite similar to COVID-19 symptoms. If affects lungs and can cause chest pain, cough and breathlessness. White fungus can also cause headaches, pains, infections or even cause swelling.

Symptoms of yellow fungus

Symptoms of yellow fungus are laziness, loss of appetite, or no appetite at all and weight loss. In serious cases, yellow fungus can also cause leakage of pus and slow healing of the open wound and slow healing of all wounds, malnutrition and organ failure and sunken eyes due to eventual necrosis.

Treatment of black fungus, white fungus and yellow fungus

The only treatment for black fungus, white fungus and yellow fungus is Amphotericin B injection, which is a broad spectrum antifungal medicine.