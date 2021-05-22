Black Fungus: Medical experts suggest simple prevention tips to prevent the fungal infection

As the cases of black fungus or mucormycosis are rising in Delhi, medical experts have now said that "unhygienic or re-using unwashed masks" and "poorly ventilated rooms" could be a factor behind the increasing number of infections.

Doctors and health experts from several leading hospitals have revealed that a lot of patients who have been infected by mucormycosis had records of showing poor hygienic practices, including wearing unwashed masks for a long time.

However, on the other side of the coin, there are many experts who said that there is "no clinical evidence" to make such claims. A senior consultant at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Dr Suresh Singh Naruka said that the primary cause is "irrational use of steroids".

Also read White fungus more dangerous than black fungus? Delhi doctor makes BIG claim

"Second, I would reckon is unhygienic practices, like wearing masks over a long time without washing them, or staying in poorly ventilated rooms such as a basement, or less airy rooms. So, I would say, the second factor is also a trigger point for contractor mucormycosis," he said, Zee News quoted.

"In many cases, we also found that people who had contracted black fungus had self-medicated themselves on steroids, after their oxygen concentration levels had dropped, making them susceptible to this ailment which is being found more in COVID patients under treatment or recovery than others," Naruka added.

What are the preventive measures you can follow?

Cleaning and replacement of humidifiers (for those using Oxygen Concentrators)Sterile normal saline should be used in the humidifier bottle and changed dailyMasks should be disinfected/washed dailyThose who are taking steroids should also keep checking their blood sugar levels

Earlier, Director AIIMS, Dr. Randeep Guleria has also said that, "High dosage of steroids being taken by COVID-19 patients is of no use. Mild to moderate doses are good enough. As per the data, steroids should be given only for 5 to 10 days (maximum). Moreover, steroids increase the blood sugar level which can then become hard to control."

Here are some minor symptoms that should not be ignored

Pain and redness around eyes and nose, Fever (usually mild)Epistaxis (bleeding from the nose), nasal or sinus congestion, Headache, cough, shortness of breath, vomiting of blood, altered mental status, and partial loss of vision.