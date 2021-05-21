Black fungus: Government issues licenses to five more companies to make Mucormycosis drugs

New Delhi: In wake of the growing cases of black fungus in the country and the shortage of medicines related to it, the central government has swung into action and announced several major steps to deal with the disease on Friday.

The central government issued licenses to five more companies to manufacture drugs for black fungus or Mucormycosis as the cases continue to surge in the country. Till now, five companies were producing Amphotericin B, the drug for the infection, in the country. These included Bharat Serum and Vaccines Ltd, BDR Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharma, Cipla, and Life Care Innovation. At the same time, medicines were also being imported from Mylan Lab.

The government has now issued licenses to the new five new companies, including NATCO Pharmaceuticals, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Gufic Bioscience, Emcure pharmaceuticals and Lyka. After this, the number of companies producing Amphotericin B drug in the country will be 10. The step was taken so that people in the country don't face a shortage of this vaccine for the treatment of black fungus.

According to the information, the five companies that were already making the drug produced 1,63,752 vials in May. There is a plan to increase this capacity to 2,55,114 in June. 3.63 lakh vials were imported into the country in May. Now 3.15 lakh vials will be imported in June. In such a situation, a total of 5,70,114 Vials will be available in the country in June.

The new companies which have been granted a license will produce 1.11 lakh vaccines in July. At the same time, other pharmaceutical companies are also being looked for in the world to increase imports.

What is mucormycosis ie black fungus?

The medical name of Black Fungus is Mucormycosis. It is a rare and dangerous fungal infection. Black fungus infection occurs due to the exposure of microorganisms called mucormycites present in places like environment, soil. There is a possibility of these microorganisms inhaling or getting into the body through skin contact. This infection often attacks the sinuses, lungs, skin and brain in the body.

Who are at risk of black fungus?

This fungal infection can happen to people of any age and gender. Several people ​​would be fine by coming in contact with it and don't even know. The immune system can fight against mucoramycosis easily. However, people whose immune system is weakened due to any serious illness or medicines, they are more at risk of this fungal infection.