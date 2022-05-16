BKU splits after leaders rebel against Tikait brothers, new farmer outfit to be ‘apolitical’

File photo

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), which led the historic 13-month-long protests by the farmers against the three new farm laws, has now split up after several leaders from the outfit protested against the leadership of brothers Rakesh Tikait and Naresh Tikait.

The tensions within the Bhartiya Kisan Union came out in the open on the death anniversary of its founder president Mahendra Singh Tikait on Sunday, when a senior leader and officer bearer of the farmer outfit announced the formation of a new union.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) vice-president Rajesh Chauhan said he took the decision after being "insulted" and alleged that the outfit sided with political parties in the elections, an apparent reference to this year's UP Assembly polls.

Rajesh Chauhan, who was reportedly not happy with the leadership of the Tikait brothers, has formed a new outfit for farmers called the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Arajnaitik). It must be noted that Arajnaitik means apolitical in Hindi.

Meanwhile, the BKU expelled Chauhan and six other office-bearers for anti-outfit activities. BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait also reacted to senior members of the union rebelling against the leadership, saying that BKU will “grow stronger” after this.

After the formation of BKU(A), BKU leader Rakesh Tikait in Bulandshahr alleged, "Those who have left the organisation have done so on the behest of the government. This will not impact us and the BKU will grow stronger."

Tikait further hit out at the Narendra Modi-led central government for attempting to “divide the farmers”.

Meanwhile, Harinaam Verma, who is set to be one of the office-bearers of the new farmer outfit has said that Chauhan, who will be heading the BKU(A), announced the formation of the outfit in Lucknow on the death anniversary of farmer leader Mahendra Singh Tikait.

Chauhan also launched a series of allegations against the Tikait brothers, saying that Rakesh and Naresh "neither listen to workers nor pay any attention to problems of farmers", as per PTI reports.

"They have got into bad company and insulted us in one or the other way. I wholeheartedly supported Naresh Tikait and Rakesh Tikait but when the elections came, they deviated from the ideal of Mahendra Singh Tikait," Chauhan alleged.

(With PTI reports)

READ | ‘Deplorable incident’: Indian government slams Pakistan over killing of 2 Sikh men in Peshawar