BKU leader Rakesh Tikait defies SC order, says farmers will conduct huge tractor rally on January 26

Continuing the protest against the government's farm laws, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has once again warned that the farmers will take out a huge tractor rally alongside the Republic Day parade on January 26. This comes as the Supreme Court warned that the protests cannot go on for indefinite period and farmers and formed a four-member committee to hear farmers' grievances.

“Farmers will continue their protest against the farm laws until they are repealed. If our demands are not met, you will see a big tractor rally alongside the Republic Day Parade on January 26,’’ Tikait said.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader reiterated that the farmers will not go back till the government withdraws the laws, saying they are ready to extend their protest till 2024.

“It is our strategy. The Republic Day Parade will take place on January 26, but if the three laws are not withdrawn, we will take out a big tractor march. The more the government addresses us as terrorists, our protest will become stronger than ever,’’ Tikait warned.

He also said that on January 23, the farmers will stage a protest outside the offices of governors of various states.

“We went to Maharashtra, now we will go to Odisha, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh to mobilise support for farmers. We will run campaigns across the country. On January 23, we will stage protests outside the offices of the Governors of various states,’’ the BKU leader said.

He, however, added that the talks with the government will continue as scheduled on Friday.

Notably, the Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the implementation of the farm laws until further orders and constituted a four-member panel to listen to the farmers' grievances and resolve the matter.

On the court's decision, Tikait said that the unions will study the court's order to decide further course of action and issue a statement after conducting a meeting with the core committee and the legal team.

Tikait also said that the tractor rally will continue as per the plan on January 26 and the farmers will not leave the borders.