BKU leader Dilbag Singh, Lakhimpur Kheri violence witness, shot at; attackers punctured tyres of his SUV

Four farmers were killed in the Lakhimpur violence last year (File)

Lakhimpur Kheri: Dilbag Singh, a Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait) leader and witness to the Lakhimpur violence case, was allegedly shot at by two unidentified men in the Uttar Pradesh district, the police said on Wednesday. Singh was returning home via Aliganj-Muda road on Tuesday when the assailants shot at his SUV after puncturing the tyres of his SUV. He, however, escaped unhurt.

Four farmers were killed when an SUV belonging to Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni rammed into farmers protesting against the now-withdrawn farm laws. Teni's son Ashish was allegedly inside the vehicle. He is in jail. Four others, including BJP workers, were killed in the ensuing violence.

Dilbag Singh said he had to stop the vehicle as the attackers had punctured his car. He said they tried to open the gates of the SUV and fired two shots when they failed.