Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

BJP Workshop: PM Modi's words of wisdom for MPs, asks them to...

Bengaluru traffic relief? Namma Metro Phase 3 plans longest-ever flyover for city

PNB Fraud case: India's big promise on Mehul Choksi's detention conditions, know what it is

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 OTT Release: When, where to watch this action franchise online

Malayalam actress Navya Nair says she was fined over Rs 1 lakh for carrying Jasmine flowers in Australia

Bigg Boss 19: Shocking! Contestant leaves gas stove on overnight, Salman Khan’s show escapes major tragedy

From 100 Kg to 70 Kg: Hyderabad neurologist reveals how he lost 30 kg naturally

Asha Bhosle turns 92: 8 lesser-known facts about the legendary playback singer

Video of Donald Trump booed on arrival at Alcaraz-Sinner clash at US Open Final goes viral; Watch

'They've accused me': Salman Khan says he never runied anyone’s career, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
BJP Workshop: PM Modi's words of wisdom for MPs, asks them to...

BJP Workshop: PM Modi's words of wisdom for MPs, asks them to...

Bengaluru traffic relief? Namma Metro Phase 3 plans longest-ever flyover for city

Bengaluru traffic relief? Metro Phase 3 plans longest-ever flyover for city

PNB Fraud case: India's big promise on Mehul Choksi's detention conditions, know what it is

PNB Fraud case: India's big promise on Mehul Choksi's detention conditions, know

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeIndia

INDIA

BJP Workshop: PM Modi's words of wisdom for MPs, asks them to...

He called on MPs to spread awareness about the recent ban, particularly in rural areas, where a lack of information is creating serious family-level challenges. PM Modi called upon MPs to take the lead in educating communities about the dangers of addiction and the intent of the new legislation.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 08, 2025, 11:38 AM IST

BJP Workshop: PM Modi's words of wisdom for MPs, asks them to...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held an intensive interaction with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Members of Parliament during a special training session organised ahead of the Vice Presidential elections. PM Modi spent the entire day with BJP MPs at the workshop, blending candid advice focused on strengthening parliamentary effectiveness, enhancing constituency engagement and upholding ethical standards in public life.

It is pertinent to note that, unlike formal gatherings, PM Modi chose to sit among MPs as one of them, setting a tone of inclusivity and open dialogue. The daylong meeting, which was divided into many sessions, was led by a mix of young and experienced parliamentarians, reflecting the BJP's model of collective leadership.

As per sources, one of the key themes of the workshop was the law banning online gaming, which the Prime Minister highlighted as a pressing social issue.

He called on MPs to spread awareness about the recent ban, particularly in rural areas, where a lack of information is creating serious family-level challenges. PM Modi called upon MPs to take the lead in educating communities about the dangers of addiction and the intent of the new legislation.

The post-lunch session featured smaller group discussions on parliamentary standing committees. Sources informed that the Prime Minister said that he had never served on a standing committee, having transitioned directly into the Prime Minister's role.

PM Modi stressed the critical role of standing committees in policy formulation and governance oversight. He urged MPs to study committee reports carefully, take the committee's work seriously, calling it a "treasure house for policymaking."

Sources said that he also emphasised the importance of meeting ministers before and after standing committee discussions to avoid misunderstandings and improve coordination. At the same time, he advised them to maintain professional respect towards officers, reminding them that bureaucrats are facilitators of MPs' work.

Encouraging MPs to think out of the box, PM Modi asked them to prepare thoroughly for discussions by studying documents and reports in detail. "New ideas and well-researched interventions strengthen democracy," he said.

Sources informed that PM Modi issued a clear caution against corporate lobbying and influence, advising MPs not to frame questions in Parliament that indirectly advance corporate interests. He underscored the need to protect parliamentary debates from undue external pressures, keeping people's welfare at the center.

Reinforcing the message of Swachhta (cleanliness), PM Modi said that it was not a matter of resources but of effort and mindset. He acknowledged the differing challenges in rural and urban areas but stressed that MPs must lead by example in maintaining cleanliness.

Citing Singapore's transformation as an example, PM Modi said that collective effort and discipline can bring about remarkable change in a nation. He urged MPs to adopt a similar spirit in their work.
Sources informed that the Prime Minister suggested that the MPs hold monthly "tiffin meetings" with people in each constituency segment to strengthen grassroots connections.

He said that such informal interactions would not only keep MPs connected with local sentiments but also help them address the frequent perception of elected representatives being "missing" from public life.

PM Modi reiterated that MPs must remain grounded in their constituencies, identifying beneficiaries of government schemes, understanding people's needs and ensuring last-mile delivery of welfare measures. He said that staying connected locally is key to effective representation in Parliament.

The training session will continue on Monday from 02:45 PM to 6:30 PM, concluding with another round of guidance from the Prime Minister. All NDA MPs will participate in tomorrow's meeting.

Giving information about the meeting, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that tomorrow, MPs from NDA parties will also join us, and the Prime Minister will also make the concluding remarks at the valedictory event.

He further stated that the training program for BJP MPs is ongoing. It is very organised and, as always, the culture of the BJP is extremely professional. Our MPs attended the training sessions throughout the day. The Prime Minister was present in all the training sessions from morning to night. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba resigns after his party's historic election defeat
Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba resigns after his party's historic poll defeat
Is this the end for Lionel Messi? David Beckham drops bombshell on Argentina star’s future
Is this the end for Lionel Messi? David Beckham drops bombshell on Argentina sta
Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Korea live on TV, online?
Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Kore
Sharjeel Imam moves Supreme Court against HC order denying bail in 2020 Delhi riots case
Sharjeel Imam moves SC against bail denial in 2020 Delhi riots case
Three, including a child, killed as Russia strikes multiple cities in Ukraine
Three, including a child, killed as Russia strikes multiple cities in Ukraine
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE