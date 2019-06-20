BJP working president J P Nadda meets ex-party chiefs Joshi, Advani

Headlines

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebration; see pics here

CyberPeace wraps up its inaugural Global CyberPeace Summit in collaboration with Civil 20, G20 India

Watch: Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Salma Khan perform Ganesh aarti at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home, video goes viral

Indian Grand Prix: MotoGP set to begin at Buddh International Circuit; know schedule, time, date, other details

Jadavpur University students forced to strip down, rub their faces on wall: Committee

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebration; see pics here

CyberPeace wraps up its inaugural Global CyberPeace Summit in collaboration with Civil 20, G20 India

Watch: Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Salma Khan perform Ganesh aarti at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home, video goes viral

7 Benefits of keeping snake plant at home

7 Indoor plants for good sleep at night

7 Tips to overcome weakness during periods

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

From Rifles To Drones, What Explosive Gifts Kim Jong Un Received From Russia?

Asia Cup 2023 Final: Player of tournament, runner up award; Check full list of awards | India vs Sri Lanka

Know why Gautam Gambhir Wants Someone to replace Shreyas Iyer From India's ODI World Cup squad

Watch: Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Salma Khan perform Ganesh aarti at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home, video goes viral

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

Shah Rukh Khan welcomes Lord Ganesha home, wishes 'wisdom, good health, modak' for fans; viral photo wins the internet

HomeIndia

India

BJP working president J P Nadda meets ex-party chiefs Joshi, Advani

 Two days after his appointment as BJP Working President, BJP leader Jagat Prakash Nadda called on former party chiefs Murli Manohar Joshi and Lal Krishna Advani here on Wednesday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 20, 2019, 07:06 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

 Two days after his appointment as BJP Working President, BJP leader Jagat Prakash Nadda called on former party chiefs Murli Manohar Joshi and Lal Krishna Advani here on Wednesday.
"Today, I met and sought the blessings of our senior leader and former BJP president Murli Manohar Joshi. It is a matter of privilege that I got a chance to work as the national president of the party's youth wing under his leadership," Nadda said on Twitter after meeting Joshi.


Calling former deputy prime minister Advani a source of inspiration, Nadda tweeted, "I met and sought blessings of former BJP president and our mentor LK Advani. He is a source of inspiration for all of us. We always get inspiration to work with dedication for the country in your guidance."
Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday appointed Nadda as its working president at the meeting of the party's parliamentary board, the highest decision-making body.
The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who are all members of the BJP's parliamentary board.


Addressing a press conference after his appointment, Defence Minister Singh said, "BJP has won several elections under the leadership of Amit Shah. But since the Prime Minister has appointed him the Home Minister, Amit Shah himself has said the responsibility of party president should be given to someone else. BJP Parliamentary board has selected J P Nadda as working president." 
 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Indian Grand Prix: MotoGP set to begin at Buddh International Circuit; know schedule, time, date, other details

Jadavpur University students forced to strip down, rub their faces on wall: Committee

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebration; see pics here

Apple offers Rs 6,000 discount, no-cost EMI for iPhone 13, 14, 15 series, Watch Series 9 in India; all details inside

Mukesh Ambani vs Ratan Tata: Reliance, Tata Group compete for 60 crore Indian smartphone users' attention; details

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE