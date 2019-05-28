BJP workers' chemistry beat poll arithmetic: PM Narendra Modi

Addressing a large gathering of BJP karyakartas in his constituency Varanasi on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi credited the chemistry of party workers with the people for triumphing over the poll arithmetic in the Lok Sabha elections.

"Election results are usually arithmetic but now analysts will have to concede that there is a chemistry which is beyond it. The chemistry of country's societal power, of principles and resolutions can defeat all kinds of multiplications and divisions. This time this chemistry triumphed over arithmetic," he said.

This is PM Modi's first visit to his constituency after it returned him to power by a margin of 4.79 lakh votes.

Thanking the people for the win, he said he was confident of the results, which is why he could spend time in Kedarnath cave.

"For the country, I am the PM, but for you I am your MP, I am your sevak," he said.

He gave full credit for the victory to party workers at the grass roots for creating the awareness of his government's policies and programmes over "the perception of fear that was created during the last 70 years".

Pushing forward with his flagship cleanliness campaign, he asked the people not to demean the country by spitting or damaging public property. "How can anyone say Bharat Mata Ki Jai if they do such things?" he said.

While expressing gratitude to his political opponents, he indicated he would not overlook political violence against BJP workers.

"We have faced the crisis of selective humanism and sensitivity in Kerala, Bengal and Kashmir. Hundreds of our workers have been martyred because of ideology. It is still happening in Bengal. In Kashmir we are putting our lives at stake. These states have given recognition to violence," he said.

Before the public address, PM Modi offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Flanked by BJP chief Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Adityanath, he entered the shrine of Lord Shiva and paid obeisance to the deity as priests recited shlokas in the sanctum sanctorum and blew conch shells.