BJP wins two seats in Tripura & Uttar Pradesh; Left, Congress share spoils with one seat each

The four assembly seats – Dantewada (Chhattisgarh), Badharghat (Tripura) Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Pala (Kerala) had gone to the bypolls on September 23

Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Sep 28, 2019, 06:10 AM IST

The BJP emerged victorious on two seats in Tripura and Uttar Pradesh, while the Congress and the LDF won one seat apiece in Chhattisgarh and Kerala in the four bypolls, whose results were declared by the Election Commission on Friday.

The four assembly seats – Dantewada (Chhattisgarh), Badharghat (Tripura) Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Pala (Kerala) had gone to the bypolls on September 23.

In Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur, BJP candidate Yuvraj Singh emerged victorious in a tough fight with Samajwadi Party's candidate Manoj Prajapati, by a margin of over 17,000 votes. The BSP's candidate polled nearly 29,000 votes in Hamirpur reminding that the fate could have been different had the two parties fought the elections together.

RELIEF FOR LDF
  • The victory in Kerala’s Pala constituency has come as a huge relief to the ruling Left Front 
     
  • The Front had lost miserably in the Lok Sabha elections, losing 19 out of the 20 seats
     
  • Winning Congress-led UDF bastion will also help it confidently fight coming bypolls to five seats

In the Maoist-affected seat of Dantewada in Chhattisgarh where both the ruling Congress and the BJP were eyeing victory, Congress candidate Devati Karma, wife of slain leader Mahendra Karma, won rather easily against Ojaswi Bheema Mandavi, wife of another slain MLA of BJP Bhima Mandavi with a margin of over 11,000 votes. Madavi was killed by the Naxals in an ambush attack in April this year.

In Tripura, BJP candidate Mimi Majumder won against Bulti Biswas of CPM by a margin of over 5,000 votes, while the Congress candidate Ratan Chandra Das polled over 9000 votes. The by-election to the Badharghat constituency was necessitated due to the death of ruling BJP MLA Dilip Sarkar in April this year. The BJP has fielded Ratan Das is the Congress candidate.

The bypoll on Kerala's Pala seat was the most tightly fought, where ending the five-decade-old supremacy of the Kerala Congress (M), Mani C Kappan, nominated by the ruling LDF, clinched a close victory over his UDF-backed opponent Jose Tom.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of sitting legislator and 13-time MLA KM Mani, the founder chief of the KC(M) in April. Kappan, an NCP leader tied to he LDF, got 54,137 votes, followed by Jose Tom with 51,194 votes.

