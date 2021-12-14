BJP wins 11 seats in Karnataka Legislative Council polls

Congress has won 11 out of these 25 seats but the biggest setback happened to JDS, which could win only 1 seat out of 25.

In the elections held on 25 seats of the Karnataka Legislative Council, The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 11 seats. Now, BJP has 37 members in the 75-member Legislative Council.

Congress has won 11 out of these 25 seats. The biggest setback happened to HD Deve Gowda's party JDS, which could win only 1 seat out of 25. Suraj Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda has managed to register a thumping victory in Hassan.

Elections were held on these 25 seats of the local authority area on December 10 and the candidates are elected through the voting by the elected representatives in the elections of the local bodies.

Out of these 25 seats, Congress had 14 seats, BJP had 7 and JDS had 4 seats.

Lakhan Jarkiholi, the independent candidate, won from Belagavi relegating the BJP to the third position in the constituency.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah alleged that BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi was responsible for the BJP candidate's defeat in Belagavi. Lakhan Jarakiholi, his brother, won as an independent candidate from here.

State President D.K. Shivakumar stated that the party has won seats in double digits. "Congress candidates have secured more votes and came close to victory. It is a good development," he said.

The results are regarded as a precursor to the state Assembly elections of 2023.

As many as 90 candidates fought in the council elections held on December 10. Among them, 89 were male candidates and Congress candidate Gayathri Shanthe Gowda was the only female candidate.