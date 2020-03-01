'BJP will win 2021 Bengal Assembly Election with two-thirds majority': Amit Shah in Kolkata

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing a rally at Kolkata's Shahid Minar grounds on Sunday, asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will emerge victorious in the upcoming 2021 West Bengal Legislative Assembly Elections with an overwhelming two-thirds majority.

He also formally announced the BJP's 'Ar Noy Annyay (No More Injustice)' campaign in the state, which will focus on amplifying anti-incumbent voices in the state against the ruling Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) regime.

True to the campaign's name, Shah was severely critical of the Mamata government, highlighting possible points of contention among the people over the current regime. "The rally today is a protest against the injustices committed by Mamata didi," he said, specifying, "Mamata opposed the construction of Ram Mandir. Her government is terrorising refugees who have faced religious persecution in other countries. I say we will not let this happen anymore. BJP will give citizenship to the refugees."

The Home Minister further said, "When we came here for the election campaign, permissions were denied, stages were vandalized & false cases were filed. More than 40 BJP workers lost their lives."

He then challenged the Chief Minister, "But even after all this, Mamata didi could you stop us?"

He then thanked the people of Bengal for blessing the saffron camp with a substantial mandate in the 2019 general elections, where the BJP won 18 seats. Shah assured that the BJP will continue steamrolling with its significant boost in performance in the state and continue with it the civic polls as well as in the 2021 state assembly polls.

The Union Home Minister asked people to note down the toll-free number with which people will be able to sign up with the party and assured that BJP will check the reign of corruption that the current regime is indulging in, misusing funds from the Centre.

"In West Bengal, most of the people are below the poverty line. Peasants do not get their due. Give Bengal's reigns in our hands, and watch us build a corruption-free 'Sonar Bangla (Golden Bengal)'" the veteran BJP leader said.

Home Minister Shah arrived in Kolkata on this day to supervise the saffron camp's electioneering ahead of the municipal elections in the state later this year.

After addressing the inaugural function of the 29 Special Composite Group complex of NSG in Rajarhat, Shah reached the Shahid Minar grounds in Dharmatala to address the 'Ar Noy Annyay' rally for the BJP.

Among several senior BJP leaders present at the event were Locket Chatterjee, Rahul Sinha, Babul Supriyo, Dilip Ghosh, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mukul Roy, and others.

Meanwhile, several Left-wing student and youth organisations protested against the Home Minister's gathering on that day with black flags.

After clashing with BJP supporters near the Airport and Ballygunge's Quest Mall, disputes between the two rival sides were also reported in the Dharmatala-Esplanade area.

Notably, it was earlier reported that the West Bengal unit of the BJP is now trying to adopt a new strategy - 'Ar Noy Annyay (No More Injustice)' - to chart the saffron camp's course ahead of the civic polls. According to sources, the state BJP unit is looking to mobilise popular support with the help of meetings, marches, protest songs, and poems.

This new strategy for the BJP is expectedly timely, just before the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is set to unveil its election strategy at the Netaji Indoor Stadium on March 2. Ahead of that, Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled the 'Ar Noy Annyay' strategy today.

The unique strategy is in line with West Bengal's longstanding tradition of anti-establishment movements through protest songs and poetry. The 'Ar Noy Annyay' campaign will be spread across districts to raise awareness among the people regarding Trinamool's malpractices, injustices, and dilapidated municipal structure.