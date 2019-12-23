BJP will form the government in Jharkhand, says incumbent CM Raghubar Das

Counting of votes for the Jharkhand Assembly Elections is underway. As early trends show a clear majority for the JMM-RJD-Congress alliance, incumbent chief minister Raghubar Das has expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will retain power in the state.

Speaking on the trends, Das said that more rounds of counting are yet to be held so it wouldn't be correct to comment on them. "These trends are not the final word. There are more rounds of counting to be held. It will not be correct to comment on these trends. I will hold a press conference later in Ranchi," he said.

"Had Saryu Rai caused damage, I would not have received the votes, which I did so far. Let me clearly state that we're not only winning but we'll also form govt under the leadership of BJP in the state," the CM further added.

Das contested polls from the Jamshedpur East seat against independent candidate Saryu Rai who was his former colleague in the cabinet.

At the time of writing this report, Das is trailing behind Rai by 771 votes. Current trends show the JMM-RJD-Congress alliance leading in 42 seats, which is more than the half-way majority mark of 41. BJP, on the other hand, is leading on 29 seats and likely to emerge as the single largest party.

Most exit polls for Jharkhand elections have indicated a hung assembly with no single party getting a clear majority.

Former Chief Minister Hemant Soren is contesting from two seats- Dumka and Barhait. State's Women and Child Development Minister Louis Marandi is contesting from Dumka against Soren.

In C-Voters exit poll telecast by ABP News, the opposition alliance is predicted to win 35 seats while the BJP is likely to win 32 seats. According to the exit poll, AJSU Party will win five seats while it has given three seats to the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) and six to others.

India Today and Axis My India Jharkhand exit poll has predicted BJP defeat in Jharkhand. The Congress-JMM alliance is expected to win 38-50 seats while the BJP is predicted to win 22-32 seats.

The exit poll has predicted two to four seats for the JVM-P, three to five for the AJSU Party and four to seven for others.