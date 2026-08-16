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BJP vs Congress: Sonia Gandhi at centre of fresh ‘Vande Mataram’ storm

The Vande Mataram row escalated after BJP leaders filed a complaint against Sonia Gandhi, accusing her of disrespecting the national song during Independence Day celebrations at the Congress party headquarters.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 16, 2026, 02:08 PM IST

BJP vs Congress: Sonia Gandhi at centre of fresh ‘Vande Mataram’ storm
BJP files complaint against Sonia Gandhi over 'disrespect' of Vande Mataram. (Screengrab from viral clip)
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    The Vande Mataram row does not seem to be ending anytime soon, as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders filed a formal complaint against former Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi at the Urwa Police Station in Karnataka. The case was registered over the controversy during the Independence Day celebrations at the Congress party headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday, wherein Sonia Gandhi allegedly tried to stop the playing of the full rendition of the national song, Vande Mataram.

     

    BJP leaders criticised the conduct of the Congress leadership for allegedly showing disrespect towards the national song.

     

    Manoj Tiwari targets Sonia, Rahul and Kharge

     

    On Sunday, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari slammed and targeted Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge. ''Yesterday, the Congress revealed its true face to the country and the world. They harbour such hatred for Vande Mataram. You saw how uncomfortable Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge became yesterday the moment the full version of Vande Mataram was played. When they saw it had been recorded on camera, they tried to give explanations,'' Manoj Tiwari said.

     

    BJP accuses Congress of disrespect

     

    Accusing Congress leaders, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra said, ''When the national song was being played, the conduct of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Kharge and the entire group present there clearly revealed a deliberate intent to show disrespect.''

     

    BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari, in a press conference, accused Congress of insulting the Constitution and the people of the country. He also accused the Congress-governed Kerala government of skipping the proclamation of Vande Mataram singing at official functions on Saturday. 

     

    Congress rejects BJP’s allegations

     

    Over the allegations of the BJP, Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said that the national song Vande Mataram was sung completely at the party headquarters during the Independence Day celebrations. Congress also maintained that Sonia Gandhi was trying to ensure that the correct arrangements for Vande Mataram were sung properly in the event.

     

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