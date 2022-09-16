BJP uses money power, other means to topple govts: NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday, saying money, power, and other means were being used to destabilize governments across the country.

He claimed that such large-scale actions had never occurred in the country previously.

The NCP chairman went on to say that a new phrase, "khokha" (crore), was gaining traction in the state and was being used to refer to people's elected representatives.

Since the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government collapsed in June, the Shiv Sena and the BJP have been attacking each other, and the word is being used to claim that money was exchanged to get MLAs to swap sides.

When asked about eight Congress MLAs joining the BJP in Goa and the Aam Aadmi Party accusing the BJP of horse-trading in Punjab, Pawar said such activities have resulted in government changes in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.

"In Maharashtra, 40 to 50 MLAs defected (referring to the Shiv Sena rebellion), and the government changed. In MP, the Kamal Nath government was deposed, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan was re-elected as chief minister" he asserted.

"They (referring to the BJP) are using money, power and other means to destabilise stable governments and form dispensations as per their wish. This is a new kind of programme that has been undertaken by the party ruling at the Centre. Such a thing was there in the country at a big level," Pawar added.

The former Union minister said Central probe agencies were being misused to target opposition parties and their leaders, and went on to warn that such moves would backfire as "the situation (being in power) would not be permanent, and not today but tomorrow there will be change".

He also mocked the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra, which came to power on June 30, saying he had not see any work being done, though the CM was moving about at high speed to understand the state.

When asked if the NCP would participate in the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra,' Pawar said that no consideration had been given to this aspect thus far.

There is still time for Rahul Gandhi's march to reach Maharashtra, Pawar said, adding that he was hearing from colleagues that it was receiving a positive response from the public, particularly the youth.

In response to one party's ongoing mockery of Rahul Gandhi, Pawar said, "You are welcome to criticise a party's ideas and programs, but criticising someone on a personal level is nothing but an immature approach."

READ| 'We are not interpreters of the Quran': Supreme Court on Karnataka's hijab row