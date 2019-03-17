BJP urges nation to stand by its ‘chowkidar’ as polls draw closer

To counter the Congress' 'Chowkidar chor hai' campaign, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday launched the 'Main bhi chowkidar' slogan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to launch the party's poll campaign around the 'Main bhi chowkidar' slogan.

With this, the 2019 Lok Sabha poll campaign began resembling events of five years ago. In 2014, in the run-up to the previous Lok Sabha elections, Congress' Mani Shankar Aiyar had hurled a "chaiwala" jibe at BJP's prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi, who responded with a mass campaign, 'Chai pe charcha'. Millions rallied behind the campaign, and the BJP swept to power. Today, the party expects the 'Main bhi chowkidar' campaign to be as successful as the 'Chai pe charcha' line was five years ago.

Within hours of the PM's tweet, the hashtag #MainBhiChowkidar went viral on social media, and was the day's top Twitter trend. The tweet he posted at 9 am had received over 38,000 retweets and nearly 100,000 likes.

Accompanying the tweet was a three-minute video to drive home the message. The video touched upon the government's flagship schemes, including the Mudra Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana and Swachh Bharat mission.

The Prime Minister also sent a personal message to twitteratis for supporting the campaign. "Through our vigilance, we will collectively free India from the evils that pose hindrances in our development journey. Your support towards the 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' movement will further empower our country," the message read.

BJP sources have said the slogan was launched after the party conducted an extensive survey among the people. The survey's findings suggested that Rahul Gandhi's 'Chowkidar chor hai' jibe at the Prime Minister was, in fact, angering people.

On several occasions, PM Modi had said, "All honest people have faith in chowkidar. Lekin jo bhrasht hain unko Modi se kasht hai."