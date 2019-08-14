BJP unlikely to field candidate against Manmohan in Rajasthan Rajya Sabha by-election

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is unlikely to field its candidate against former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the by-election to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.

A BJP leader privy to the development told ANI on the condition of anonymity that party is considering not to put candidate against the former Prime Minister but a "final decision has not yet been made".

Singh, a veteran Congress leader, filed his nomination as the Congress candidate on Tuesday. The last date for filing of nominations is August 14 and the BJP has not named a nominee.

The seat had fallen vacant after the death of Rajasthan BJP unit chief Madan Lal Saini on June 24.

After filing his nominations, Singh expressed his sympathies to the family of the former BJP leader by saying, "I recognize that there are sad circumstances in which the vacancy has arisen. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the members of the Saini family."

The former Prime Minister promised he will work hard to ensure the interests of the people of the state are protected.

Given the Congress's majority in the assembly, Singh, 86, is likely to win the by-election. Rajasthan Assembly has a total of 200 seats. Two of these are vacant at present.

The Congress has 100 MLAs while its coalition partner Rashtriya Lok Dal has a legislator. The Congress has also the outside support of all all six BSP MLAs and 12 independents. They too have supported Singh's candidature. The BJP has 72 members in the Assembly.

Singh was a Rajya Sabha member from Assam for five consecutive terms between 1991 and 2019. His tenure in the House ended on June 14.

There are 10 Rajya Sabha seats from Rajasthan. The remaining nine seats are with the BJP.

The Election Commission issued the notification for by-election on August 7. The polling, if required, will be held on August 26 and the results declared the same day. (ANI)