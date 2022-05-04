‘BJP trolls leading double lives with beer in teapots’: Mahua Moitra on Rahul Gandhi’s nightclub video

File photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi came under the fire of many BJP leaders on Tuesday, when a video of him inside a popular nightclub in Kathmandu, Nepal surfaced on social media. After the BJP slammed Congress and Gandhi for “partying”, TMC leader Mahua Moitra hit out at the saffron party.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra took to social media to slam the BJP for making remarks against Rahul Gandhi in view of the recent nightclub video, asking “how on earth is it anyone’s business” what Rahul Gandhi does in his private time.

She further called the BJP leaders who were sharing the video “trolls” and said that they themselves lead double lives by keeping “beer in teapots.” Defending the Congress leader, Moitra posted a tweet on social media, slamming the Bhartiya Janta Party.

The TMC leader wrote, “How on earth is it anybody’s business whether Rahul Gandhi or anybody else is in nightclub or at wedding in private time? Sick BJP trolls in charge should stick to doing what they do best- leading double lives with beer in teapots.”

How on earth is it anybody’s business whether @RahulGandhi or anybody else is in nightclub or at wedding in private time?



Sick @BJP trolls in charge should stick to doing what they do best- leading double lives with beer in teapots. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) May 3, 2022

This remark by Moitra came shortly after several notable BJP leaders shared a clip of Rahul Gandhi inside a dark nightclub, reportedly in Nepal’s Kathmandu, along with a friend. BJP leaders slammed Gandhi for “partying” while Congress remains embroiled in an internal crisis.

Sharing the clip which showed Rahul Gandhi inside a dark nightclub in Kathmandu, with music blaring in the background, BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya wrote on Twitter, “Rahul Gandhi was at a nightclub when Mumbai was under seize. He is at a nightclub at a time when his party is exploding.”

Slamming Gandhi, Malviya also wrote, “He is consistent. Interestingly, soon after the Congress refused to outsource their presidency, hit jobs have begun on their Prime Ministerial candidate.”

As per media reports, the video of Rahul Gandhi has been recorded from a popular nightclub in Kathmandu. It is reported that Gandhi has gone to Nepal to attend the wedding of his journalist friend Sumnima Udas at the Marriot Hotel.

