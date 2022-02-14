BJP to win battle of Uttar Pradesh by landslide? CM Yogi Adityanath makes BIG claim as Phase 2 of polling begins

As Phase 2 of polling for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 commences today, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed confidence in his party, claiming that the BJP is all set to win the elections this year with an 80 percent majority.

In an exclusive interview with news agency ANI, CM Yogi Adityanath has said that BJP will be winning the UP elections with over 300 seats this time, and it’s a battle of 80 vs 20 in the state. This comes as the polling in UP has advanced to the second phase, with five more phases to go.

Earlier, Yogi Adityanath had received flak over his remark about Uttar Pradesh becoming “like West Bengal and Kerala if BJP is not voted back to power''. Countering the criticism, he said that he had simply alerted the people ahead of the assembly elections.

Yogi Adityanath told ANI, “These people are coming from Bengal and spreading anarchy here. For this, it was necessary to alert people against it saying that `be alert - the security, respect that you are getting, people have come to disrupt that and do not let that happen`. It was my responsibility to alert people.”

The UP chief minister further added, “I want to ask, are elections held this peacefully in Bengal? Recently, Bengal held Vidhan Sabah elections and BJP workers were tortured. Booths were captured. Anarchy was at its peak. Several people were killed. Similar was the case in Kerala. The violence, and political killings that have happened in these two states, where else has it happened?”

Further, CM Adityanath also weighed in on the current hijab row which has erupted in Karnataka. He said that the dream of Ghazwa-e-Hind will not come true even till 'Qayamat'.

While speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said, “I can say with utter clarity that this is new India, this is the India of world's most popular leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In this new India, development is for all and there will be appeasement of none.”

The Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 commenced from February 10, and are being conducted in seven phases. Phase 2 of the voting process has kicked off on February 14, and the counting of the votes in the state will be done on March 10.