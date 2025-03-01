Ahead of Women's Day, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Delhi hinted at the rolling out of 'Mahila Samriddhi Yojana' - under which Rs 2,500 per month will be given to women of the national capital.

Ahead of Women's Day, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Delhi hinted at the rolling out of 'Mahila Samriddhi Yojana' - under which Rs 2,500 per month will be given to women of the national capital.

On Saturday, i.e., March 1, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva asserted that "things will become clear soon".

"March 8 is women's day, and I feel that every day in India should be celebrated as women's day. Our government is ready to work for every section and take them along with it. And let the date of March 8 come, things will become clear soon," Sachdeva stated.

The Delhi BJP president's reaction follows Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's dig at the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, where she said that it had left the 'empty public exchequer' before the BJP came to power.

However, the Chief Minister assured that the BJP government would implement the schemes, as promised in the "Sankalp Patra" during the assembly polls.

"The condition which the (previous) government has left for us... when we sat with officers to review the financial status of the current government, we found that the government exchequer was empty," CM Gupta said.

The Chief Minister also said that multiple meetings had been held with the concerned officials over the implementation of 'Mahila Samriddhi Yojna'. Earlier, the saffron camp had urged the women of Delhi to link their bank accounts with their phone numbers in order to receive the money.

"I would ask all the women in Delhi to link their phone number with their bank account so that they could receive the message that money has been credited to their account after the formation of the BJP government here. In the first cabinet of the BJP government, the decision to credit Rs 2,500 in the bank accounts of the women here will be clear", Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said during the election campaign.